Dinoflex Recognized for Excellence in Safety, Awarded with Safety Pinnacle Sapphire Award by the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC

"The Sapphire award not only recognizes our organizations' commitment to health and safety, it recognizes our ongoing efforts to continually develop, innovate and evolve our overall safety culture," said Mark Bunz, CEO, Dinoflex Group. "Safety Above All, our number one and most important core value, means we continue to invest in our people, our processes, our equipment, customized automation and training. We continue to foster an environment that empowers all of our employees to make decisions that help us achieve our safety goals. This is a recognition of our entire team for their efforts and resolve in our "commitment to safety" journey. At times it can be challenging, but we understand and accept the fact that there is no finish line. It is indeed our most important continuum."

To qualify for the Sapphire Pinnacle Award and maintain eligibility for subsequent levels, the organization must demonstrate a commitment to health and safety by participating in a mix of related training, advocacy, leadership, and mentorship activities.

"A company's ongoing commitment to health and safety excellence through the OSSE journey shows extraordinary commitment to their most valuable asset—their people," said Lisa McGuire, President and CEO of the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC, "In achieving the Sapphire Award, Dinoflex has demonstrated their leadership's commitment to health and safety, a critical factor in occupational health and safety excellence."

About Dinoflex

For over 30 years, Dinoflex has been a leading innovator in the manufacturing of recycled rubber surfacing products. The company specializes in producing premium quality recycled rubber flooring, surfaces, tiles and custom products. Their innovative products provide solutions for architects, designers and builders that are cost effective and environmentally friendly.

It is through constant research and development and the tireless pursuit of innovation that the company remains at the forefront of the industries it serves. Their unique process produces an impressive range of richly coloured flooring suitable for a multitude of sport and commercial applications and can be customized with intricate logos and designs. The company is proud to offer a product that is of the highest quality and helps make the world a more liveable space. To learn more about Dinoflex, their history, and products please visit https://www.dinoflex.com

