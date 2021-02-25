Dinoflex Achieves First Third-Party Verified Health Product Declarations (HPDs) for Recycled Rubber Flooring

"A common misconception of recycled rubber flooring is that it does not allow the AEC community to achieve their goals of creating healthy living and working spaces for the people that occupy them. Along with our Floor Score® Certification for indoor air quality, our EPD certification and now successfully achieving our HPD certification, we are breaking down those barriers and providing viable, and more often than not, preferrable options for the design community. At Dinoflex we know rubber is highly sustainable and an easily recyclable material," said Mark Bunz, CEO, Dinoflex Group. Adding, "Dinoflex is committed to producing recycled rubber flooring that is as sustainable in its production as it is effective in its application, and this new HPD certification validates our approach as we continue our innovative method to recycled rubber flooring."

Dinoflex's innovative approach to product development recognized that consumers around the world generate well over one billion waste tires every year, many of which end up in landfills or are burned, endlessly polluting our precious land, air and water resources. Dinoflex has taken countless tires out of landfills and repurposed them into beautiful, durable, FloorScore® certified solutions that qualify for valuable LEED® credits. Dinoflex offers a wide range of both interior flooring and exterior surfacing solutions for commercial, institutional, sport, and hospitality applications.

Dinoflex is pleased to join the HPD Collaborative and their members sharing a common purpose to improve the transparency of information and the material health of the built environment. Using a consensus-based, stakeholder process, HPDC members create, support and evolve the HPD Open Standard.

Architects, designers, engineers, contractors, and specifiers can learn more about Dinoflex's HPD certified recycled rubber flooring here: https://dinoflex.com/home#loaded.

About Dinoflex

For over 30 years Dinoflex has been a leading innovator in the manufacturing of recycled rubber surfacing products. The company specializes in producing premium quality recycled rubber flooring, surfaces, tiles and custom products. Their innovative products provide solutions for architects, designers and builders that are cost effective and environmentally friendly.

It is through constant research and development and the tireless pursuit of innovation that the company remains at the forefront of the industries it serves. Their unique process produces an impressive range of richly coloured flooring suitable for a multitude of sport and commercial applications and can be customized with intricate logos and designs. The company is proud to offer a product that is of the highest quality and helps make the world a more liveable space. To learn more about Dinoflex, their history, and products please visit https://www.dinoflex.com

