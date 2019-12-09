Diners Have Spoken: OpenTable Reveals The Top 100 Restaurants in Canada and Top Dining Trends for 2019

Diner review data reveals Canadians are craving plant based foods and meat substitutions

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Celebrating Canada's diverse and rich culinary offerings, OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc., today announced the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2019 according to OpenTable diners. The list is a comprehensive look at the year's most beloved dining spots selected from more than 500,000 verified diner reviews of over 3,000 restaurants across the country. To round up the year, OpenTable is also revealing the top dining trends of 2019, based on diner reviews.

From the Italian neighbourhood gem Giulietta in Toronto, the Mediterranean influenced hot spot Escoba Bistro and Wine Bar in Calgary's downtown core, to the equally as delicious as it is visually stunning Osteria Savio Volpe in Vancouver, this year's list showcases OpenTable's eclectic dining options for every occasion across Canada. The restaurants featured have been recognized for their impeccable service, their ability to orchestrate one-of-a-kind dining experiences and for consistently offering unforgettable dishes. Ontario has the greatest number of restaurants included on the list with 55 featured, followed by Alberta with 19, Quebec with 15 and British Columbia with 9 restaurants. Newfoundland and Saskatchewan are also represented on the list.

After scouring diner reviews from across the globe for qualitative insights, OpenTable is sharing the top dining trends of the year to complement the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada. They include:

Interest in plant-based diets continues to be on the rise globally, with reviews referencing plant-based foods having increased by 136 per cent since 2017

Healthy substitutions are increasing in popularity across the globe. Cauliflower crust was mentioned 487 per cent more in diner reviews since 2017, along with the popular vegan ingredient jackfruit, a popular stand-in for dishes like pulled pork, being mentioned 148 per cent more in reviews since 2017.

OpenTable users were eager to try new things, with 70 per cent of reservations coming from diners booking specific restaurants for the first time through OpenTable, compared to repeat diners

North American cuisine was most popular for breakfast and lunch, but Italian reigned supreme as the most popular cuisine for dinner

"Canada's culinary diversity shines through in this year's list of restaurants," said Andrea Johnston, COO at OpenTable. "It's evident from the diner reviews that plant-based options and locally sourced menus are extremely popular across the country. We are thrilled to recognize the restaurants that are consistently providing world-class food and drink and exceptional hospitality that showcase the country's tastes for multiculturalism and adventure."

The list of Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2019 is generated solely from OpenTable diner reviews collected between October 1, 2018, and September 30, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then sorted according to an overall score generated by unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating.

Based on this methodology, the following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order, comprise the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2019 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list can also be viewed here .

Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2019

850 Degrees – Etobicoke, ON

Akira Back – Toronto, ON

Ascari Enoteca – Toronto, ON

Atelier – Ottawa – Ottawa, ON

Backhouse – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Bar Isabel – Toronto, ON

Berkeley North – Hamilton, ON

Bishop's – Vancouver, BC

Bonaparte – Montreal, QC

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant – Calgary, AB

Byblos - Downtown – Toronto, ON

Cano Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Canoe Restaurant and Bar – Toronto, ON

Carben Restaurant – Ottawa, ON

The Carriage House Restaurant & Wine Bar – Burlington, ON

Casa Fuego – Toronto, ON

Chabrol Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Chef's Table – Montreal, QC

Chez Sophie - Montreal – Montreal, QC

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill – Vancouver, BC

Core – Toronto, ON

DaiLo – Toronto, ON

Damas – Montreal, QC

Don Alfonso 1890 – Toronto, ON

Eden - Rimrock Resort Hotel – Banff, AB

Escoba Bistro and Wine Bar – Calgary, AB

Fishbone Bistro - Main St Stouffville – Stoufville, ON

Five Sails Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Flor de Sal – Toronto, ON

George Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Giulietta – Toronto, ON

Gotham Steakhouse and Bar – Vancouver, BC

Grapes - Fairmont Banff Springs – Banff, AB

Grappa Restaurant – Etobicoke, ON

Grey Gardens – Toronto, ON

The Grill Room at The Fairmont Chateau Whistler – Whistler, BC

Hearth Restaurant – Saskatoon, SK

Her Father's Cider Bar + Kitchen – Toronto, ON

Hy's Steakhouse - Multiple Locations – Calgary, AB ; Vancouver, BC

Ile Flottante (former Les Deux Singes) – Montreal, QC

Jellyfish Montreal – Montreal, QC

Joso's – Toronto, ON

Jules Bistro - Queen West – Toronto, ON

King Street Trio – Waterloo, ON

Klein / Harris – Calgary, AB

KOKO! Share Bar – Toronto, ON

La Banane – Toronto, ON

Langdon Hall Dining Room – Cambridge, ON

L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon - Montréal – Montreal, QC

LaurieRaphael - Quebec – Quebec, QC

LaVinia – Toronto, ON

Le Baccara - Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, QC

Le Baratin – Toronto, ON

Le Club Chasse et Peche – Montreal, QC

Le Filet – Montreal, QC

Lulu Bar – Calgary, AB

L'Unità Enoteca – Toronto, ON

Maison Boulud – Montreal, QC

Mamakas Taverna – Toronto, ON

Michael's on Simcoe – Toronto, ON

Miku Restaurant - Toronto – Toronto, ON

Morton's The Steakhouse - Toronto – Toronto, ON

The Nash – Calgary, AB

Niko's Bistro – Calgary, AB

Nuit Social – Toronto, ON

Opus Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Osteria Savio Volpe – Vancouver, BC

Paradis BBQ – Montreal, QC

Pigeonhole – Calgary, AB

Posto Pizzeria and Bar – Calgary, AB

Q Haute Cuisine (formerly La Caille) – Calgary, AB

Raymonds Restaurant – St. John's, NF

Restaurant Le Continental – Quebec, QC

Rickshaw Bar – Toronto, ON

Ristorante Beatrice – Montreal, QC

Root & Bone – Fonthill, ON

Ruth's Chris Steak House - Calgary – Calgary, AB

Sabor Restaurant – Edmonton, AB

Salt Wine Bar – Toronto, ON

Scaramouche – Toronto, ON; Scaramouche Pasta Bar – Toronto, ON

Shoushin – Toronto, ON

Sorrel Rosedale – Toronto, ON

Sukiyaki House – Calgary, AB

Tachi - Assembly Chef's Hall – Toronto, ON

Tavola – Vancouver, BC

Ten Foot Henry – Calgary, AB

Tide & Vine – Niagara Falls, ON

Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine - Niagara on the lake – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Tzin Wine & Tapas – Edmonton, AB

Vero Bistro Moderne – Calgary, AB

Viaggio - Toronto – Toronto, ON

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland, ON

WORKSHOP kitchen + culture – Calgary, AB

Yasu - Sushi Bar – Toronto, ON

The Yellow Pear Kitchen – St. Catherines, ON

Yukashi Japanese Cuisine – Toronto, ON

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine (fka Zest Restaurant) – Vancouver, BC

Zen Japanese Restaurant - Markham – Markham, ON

Zen Japanese Restaurant - West Vancouver – Vancouver, BC

* Restaurants with multiple winning locations were counted one time.

