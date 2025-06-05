Dilawri Foundation Makes Historic $60 Million Gift to Revolutionize Heart Care

The Dilawri Foundation has made a record $60 million donation to establish the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute (DCI) on the campus of Vancouver General Hospital (VGH), the largest hospital in British Columbia .

donation to establish the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute (DCI) on the campus of Vancouver General Hospital (VGH), the largest hospital in . Led by Dr. David Wood , Head of Cardiology at VGH and UBC Hospital, the new Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute is embedded within the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, one of the top-funded research institutes in Canada .

, Head of Cardiology at VGH and UBC Hospital, the new Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute is embedded within the Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, one of the top-funded research institutes in . This transformative gift, the largest in the history of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, is unique as $35 million will help fund a proposed new multi-use tower at the corner of Oak Street and West 12 th Avenue and $25 million is for an unprecedented Innovation Fund.

will help fund a proposed new multi-use tower at the corner of Oak Street and West 12 Avenue and is for an unprecedented Innovation Fund. Building on Vancouver's global reputation, the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute will use the Innovation Fund to achieve its goal of becoming a national cardiovascular hub and one of the world's leading cardiovascular institutes. This will be accomplished by establishing a cardiovascular research and clinical care network with partner sites throughout North America and Europe and by recruiting the best clinicians and scientists from Canada and around the globe.

global reputation, the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute will use the Innovation Fund to achieve its goal of becoming a national cardiovascular hub and one of the world's leading cardiovascular institutes. This will be accomplished by establishing a cardiovascular research and clinical care network with partner sites throughout and and by recruiting the best clinicians and scientists from and around the globe. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation — the philanthropic outreach of the Dilawri Group of Companies, Canada's largest automotive group — has contributed millions of dollars to health care, education, and social-impact initiatives. The Foundation is committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of Canadians by advancing health care, education, and social services across the country. This $60 million donation represents the Foundation's largest gift since its inception.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - In a landmark announcement, the Dilawri Foundation has made a record-setting $60 million philanthropic gift to VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation to establish the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute (DCI) on the Vancouver General Hospital campus.

Ajay Dilawri, Co-founder, Dilawri Group of Companies, and Dr. David Wood, Head of the Division of Cardiology at VGH and UBC Hospital (CNW Group/VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation)

"For our family, this is about bringing our values of compassion and community to life through meaningful investments that allow us to give back in a lasting way," said Ajay Dilawri, Co-founder of both the Dilawri Foundation and Dilawri. "We're honoured to support the exceptional team at Vancouver General Hospital and help advance a future where everyone in British Columbia — and beyond — has access to world-class cardiac care. Our goal is to help establish a global centre of excellence that will set a new benchmark for cardiac innovation and treatment. We hope this gift will help improve health care and quality of life on a broader scale."

The gift also represents a major milestone in the mission of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, which plays a critical role in enabling innovation, recruiting top talent, and helping the people of British Columbia have access to the best care possible.

As the leading charity investing in health care innovation in the province, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation connects visionary donors with world-class health care teams to help build healthier communities across British Columbia. By supporting Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre, and Vancouver Community Health Services, the Foundation plays an essential role in fueling groundbreaking research, cutting-edge technology, and life-saving care.

"This is a truly historic moment for health care philanthropy in Canada," said Angela Chapman, President and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation. "The Dilawri Foundation's extraordinary generosity will help Vancouver and British Columbia attract and retain world-leading clinicians and researchers from Canada and around the globe. It will allow the talented specialists at VGH to accelerate discoveries and translate them into better patient care and outcomes for the people of British Columbia and beyond. Inspired by a first-hand experience of the specialized care provided at VGH, this is an incredible act of gratitude and philanthropy."

The new Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute will be led by Dr. David Wood, a world-renowned structural and interventional cardiologist and Head of the Division of Cardiology at VGH and UBC Hospital.

"Our clinicians and researchers are focused on using new technology and discoveries to improve access to care, shorten wait times, improve outcomes, and decrease recovery times. We have already taught centres throughout North America and around the globe how to replace heart valves in under 30 minutes so patients can go home the same day, or how to treat heart rhythm problems sooner — long before any cardiac damage becomes permanent," said Dr. David Wood.

He added: "I am so incredibly proud of the amazing work our investigators have already accomplished. The new infrastructure and Innovation Fund will allow us to fulfill our goal: to become one of the leading cardiovascular institutes in the world. Our goal is to help patients live longer, symptom-free lives thanks to the disruptive innovation made possible by the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute."

"The Dilawri Foundation's visionary support will have a profound and lasting impact on heart health for generations to come. Our team is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative health care, and this investment will enable us to continue our goal of providing leading-edge cardiac medicine, contributing to the global advancement of this field," said Vivian Eliopoulos, President and CEO, Vancouver Coastal Health.

"Our family has been deeply moved by the incredible care, expertise, and compassion we've received from the team at Vancouver General Hospital," said Kap Dilawri, Co-founder of both the Dilawri Foundation and Dilawri. "We believe the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute will have a profound and lasting impact on patients, families, and communities — not only in Vancouver but also globally."

To learn more about the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute, visit dilawriinstitute.org.

About VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation is Vancouver Coastal Health's primary philanthropic partner, raising funds for specialized adult health care services and research for all people living in British Columbia. As the leading charity investing in health care innovation in British Columbia, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation partners with donors to raise essential funds for Vancouver Coastal Health, supporting VGH, UBC Hospital, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute, G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre, and Vancouver Community Health Services.

To learn more about VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, visit vghfoundation.ca.

About Dilawri

Privately owned and operated since 1984, Dilawri continues to build on its legacy as Canada's largest automotive group. While its roots are firmly planted in automotive retail, Dilawri has expanded its portfolio through a dedicated investment division with strategic interests in real estate and a range of diversified holdings.

Dilawri is committed to leadership in the communities it serves as well as in business. Through the Dilawri Foundation, established in 2002, the company has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

To learn more about Dilawri, visit dilawri.ca.

About Vancouver Coastal Health

Vancouver Coastal Health is committed to delivering exceptional care to 1.25 million people, including the First Nations, Métis and Inuit, within the traditional territories of the Heiltsuk, Kitasoo-Xai'xais, Lil'wat, Musqueam, N'Quatqua, Nuxalk, Samahquam, shíshálh, Skatin, Squamish, Tla'amin, Tsleil-Waututh, Wuikinuxv, and Xa'xtsa.

To learn more about Vancouver Coastal Health, visit vch.ca.

SOURCE VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation

For media inquiries, please contact: Niall Fields, Edelman Canada, 236-982-2146, [email protected]