Digitcom Telecommunications Inc. and the Interconnect Division of Algo Communication Products Ltd. merge to accelerate growth

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Digitcom and Algo's Interconnect Division announced a merger today, expanding Digitcom's operations in Greater Vancouver and throughout British Columbia. The combined assets of Digitcom and the Algo Interconnect Division will operate under the Digitcom brand going forward.

Digitcom is a leading Canadian provider of managed cloud VoIP services, unified communications, contact centre solutions and real-time collaboration applications across all devices. Led by unrivaled subject-matter expertise and over 25 years of experience, Digitcom serves Canadian businesses of every size across all industry verticals from coast-to-coast.

Algo's Interconnect Division provides business telecommunication systems and related peripheral products and applications to clients ranging from small businesses to large contact centres and institutions.

"I am excited to be able to offer a much larger national footprint for our clients on the west coast," Doug Zoehner, President of Algo's Interconnect Division, commented. "This will significantly expand on the resources available with a much larger solution portfolio to share with our customers. Stay tuned for some amazing things to come."

Boris Koechlin, President of Digitcom Telecommunications Inc., shares: "We are thrilled to be welcoming Algo's Interconnect Division team and customers to the Digitcom family. This merger is a significant step forward towards fulfilling our vision to be a national Canadian service provider. Digitcom looks forward to bringing our complete portfolio of voice, data and collaboration services further west. This merger gives us a broader footprint to service our customers in Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto — with more to come as we continue to grow!"

Pine Hill Capital, a family-based private equity firm located in Calgary, acquired Digitcom in 2017. Peter Spencer, a Principal at Pine Hill and a director of Digitcom Telecommunications Inc., commented: "Pine Hill is very pleased to support Digitcom in its merger with Algo's Interconnect Division. We believe there is significant opportunity in Digitcom's space to join forces with voice, data and collaboration services providers and we therefore look forward to further growth for Digitcom, both organically and by way of business combinations."

This merger also caught the attention of Jon Arnold, renowned independent technology researcher and analyst: "Managed services is a scale business, and adding Algo helps Digitcom cost-effectively leverage their expertise across a growing customer base. There's a great opportunity for Digitcom to build a nation-wide presence and help Canadian businesses transition to the technologies they need to succeed in today's digital marketplace."

More information about Digitcom can be found at digitcom.ca and about Pine Hill at pinehill.co.

For further information: Bobby Fikree, Director, Marketing, Digitcom Telecommunications Inc., 250 Rimrock Rd, Toronto, ON M3J 3A6, Phone: 416-783-7890 x. 205, Email: [email protected]

