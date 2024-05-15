Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Industry: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Digital Strategies to Enhance Sustainability and Production

A new blueprint from Info-Tech Research Group provides a vital roadmap for the oil and gas sector by offering innovative digital use cases that drive efficiency and sustainability. This comprehensive guide equips industry leaders with strategic insights to harness digital technologies, ensuring adaptability and competitive edge in a volatile and rapidly evolving market.

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Within the oil and gas industry, the rapid evolution of market demands, tightening environmental regulations, and the push for sustainable practices are driving an urgent need for digital transformations. Global advisory and research firm Info-Tech Research Group suggests in a newly published industry resource, Digital Use Case Library for Oil & Gas, that these shifts require organizations to embrace adaptability and technological advancement to stay competitive and efficient. The firm's blueprint offers a comprehensive selection of digital use cases specifically tailored to help oil and gas organizations streamline operations and foster innovation. The research serves as a roadmap to navigate the complexities of the industry, ensuring organizations can implement best-in-class solutions to capture value and maintain resilience in a volatile market.

Info-Tech Research Group’s “Digital Use Case Library for Oil & Gas” provides industry leaders with strategic insights to harness digital technologies, ensuring adaptability and competitive edge in a volatile and rapidly evolving market. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Digital transformation within the oil and gas industry is crucial in this decade," says Jing Wu, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Strengthening core capabilities through technological advancements is essential for building resilience against multidimensional volatility, including geopolitical influences, the impact of COVID-19, global economic downturns, and other unforeseeable challenges."

For organizations adopting a systematic approach to digital transformation, Info-Tech's research recommends strategic planning and execution to ensure that digital initiatives are scalable and maintainable. The digital transformation journey involves integrating digital initiatives at a core strategic level, not just as isolated projects.

"To truly harness the benefits of digital transformation, it is vital for oil and gas companies to continuously scan the market and evaluate innovative digital use cases," explains Wu. "The framework laid out in our report will help organizations proactively address the digital needs of today while preparing for the technological advancements of tomorrow."

Info-Tech's resource provides a structured framework to navigate the complex digital landscape in the oil and gas industry. This framework includes a strategic roadmap that progresses through stages from identifying critical digital opportunities to implementing advanced technologies. Each stage builds upon the last, ensuring a holistic and comprehensive approach to digital transformation that aligns with industry-specific challenges and opportunities. This systematic progression enables oil and gas companies to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and compliance through targeted digital solutions.

Building on this strategic framework, Info-Tech identifies six key areas where digital advancements can significantly impact the oil and gas sector. Each of the following areas is critical for adapting to the rapidly changing demands of the global market and environmental standards, positioning oil and gas companies for success in a digitally driven future:

Exploration: Enhance the efficiency of identifying and assessing potential regions and areas for exploration and production. Production: Increase the production rate of return by optimizing the entire lifecycle of production systems through technological advancements. Asset Management: Use data-driven decision-making and advanced technologies to improve all aspects of asset management. Supply Chain Management: Optimize the management of equipment, materials, vehicles, and tools to achieve cost efficiency and enhance resource planning. Health and Safety: Use technology to improve the health and safety of the field workforce through streamlined operations and safer work environments. Sustainability: Align digital strategies with organizational ESG goals to enhance sustainability and carbon reduction performance.

Using Info-Tech's digital use case library, organizations in the oil and gas sector can significantly enhance operational workflows, drive down costs, and boost compliance with environmental regulations. The strategic integration of cutting-edge digital solutions prepares companies not only to meet the current demands of the energy sector but also to adapt proactively to future challenges. Committing to this roadmap ensures that oil and gas companies can maintain resilience and competitive advantage in an increasingly digital and regulated world, positioning them at the forefront of industry innovation.

For exclusive and timely commentary on this topic from Info-Tech's experts and access to the complete Digital Use Case Library for Oil & Gas, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or to gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

For further information: Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418