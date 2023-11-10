Digital Transformation in Legal: Brandalytics and LH Law Set the Stage for Future Success

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Brandalytics, a leading provider of growth marketing solutions announces a partnership with Maryland's LH Law firm to deliver on industry leading growth consultancy and executive excellence across all marketing channels.

Brandalytics has an extensive history of success within the legal market - currently operating as the agency of record for Rosen & Associates and De Boyrie Law. Over the past four years, Brandalytics has utilized media channels to drive thousands of new clients for local and national firms.

Digital First Partnership

Brandalytics and LH Law announce the beginning of a partnership to build a foundation for user acquisition and streamline lead generation operations to assist in scaling through digital media.

The partnership allows both organizations to quickly understand user acquisition flow and down funnel performance for incoming consumers seeking legal services in the Maryland market.

Digital advertising is rapidly becoming the key pillar of acquisition for law firms across the globe. A trend towards high-intent user search patterns in Google - where a user is able to self-select providers based upon preference and urgency - is rapidly becoming the most efficient way for legal businesses to scale vs. the results of traditional media channels.

For companies in the legal industry, moving from traditional media to digital first acquisition has shown to help shorten the lead-close timeline. The partnership between Brandalytics and LH Law, and the implementation of measurement softwares, allows for the easy exchange of key performance indicators that help guide the growth of the company.

"It is my pleasure to announce a partnership with LH Law. Given our historic experience with national and local firms, I am fully confident that Brandalytics will provide the quality of service and results expected from a world-class advertising firm." - Daniel Phillips, Founder @ Brandalytics

"I am pleased to be partnering with Brandalytics for LH Law's advertising. Daniel and his team provide superior quality service and we started noticing results immediately. I look forward to growing with this firm and having Brandalytics a key part of our team." - Lauren-Nikai Harry, Esq, Managing Attorney, The LH Law Firm, LLC

Brandalytics will support LH Law with its entire digital advertising suite including digital advertising execution, search engine optimization, CRM implementation and management, and general growth consultancy.

SOURCE Brandalytics

For further information: Press Inquiries, [email protected]