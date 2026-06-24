2026 Endpoint Detection and Response Champions Named in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

The 2026 Endpoint Detection and Response Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group, powered by SoftwareReviews, recognizes ThreatDown EDR, CrowdStrike Falcon Platform, Acronis Cyber Platform, ThreatLocker, Palo Alto Cortex XDR, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint as Champions. Based on verified end-user feedback, the report highlights solutions that help organizations strengthen endpoint security, improve threat visibility, and accelerate incident detection and response.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - As organizations work to strengthen cybersecurity resilience, improve threat visibility, and accelerate incident response, endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools have become critical to protecting modern IT environments. Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Endpoint Detection and Response Data Quadrant Report recognizes leading EDR solutions as Champions based on verified end-user feedback collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

2026 Endpoint Detection and Response Champions (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

EDR tools help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to cybersecurity threats targeting endpoints across the enterprise. Capabilities such as continuous endpoint monitoring, automated response, incident investigation, threat hunting, and centralized visibility help security teams identify and contain threats faster while reducing organizational risk.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive software evaluation tool that ranks products based on verified user feedback across key dimensions, including likelihood to recommend, feature rankings, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

The 2026 Endpoint Detection and Response Champions are as follows:

"Effective Endpoint Detection and Response platforms give security teams the visibility and context they need to identify suspicious behavior, investigate incidents, and respond before threats escalate," says Victor Okorie, advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "As cyber threats evolve, organizations are prioritizing solutions that combine strong detection, actionable insights, and streamlined response workflows to strengthen overall security resilience."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals with intimate experience with the software across the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: 2026 Endpoint Detection and Response Data Quadrant Report

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

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