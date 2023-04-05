Digital mortgage brokerage Perch opens mortgage investment fund to retail investors

Perch Capital, offering a target yield of 9%, expands its eligible investor pool through self-managed or managed accounts via Exempt Market Dealers

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Perch, a digital mortgage brokerage that helps buyers and homeowners make data-driven decisions to build wealth through real estate, today announced the opening of a mortgage investment fund, Perch Capital , to retail investors. Originally launched in May 2022 to a closed group of investors, the mortgage investment fund saw high demand early on, leading Perch to expand access less than 1 year later.

"The past year has been tough for investors. Many traditional investment portfolios saw equities and bonds take a big hit, and higher than expected inflation has eroded purchasing power for those living on fixed income," said Alex Leduc, CEO of Perch. "Investments such as Perch Capital can help by generating additional monthly income and preserving capital, while reducing the volatility in their returns. We're excited to offer retail investors a vehicle that, historically, has been reserved for high-net-worth institutional investors and to democratize access to alternative investments."

Perch Capital, part of the Perch network, is a mortgage investment fund that invests in short-term first and second position residential mortgages. Unlike high interest savings accounts or GICs which offer guaranteed but limited returns, alternative investments such as mortgage funds can provide an opportunity to earn higher returns on a risk-adjusted basis. Perch Capital has a target yield of 9.00% on a 1-year term, with distributions paid monthly.

Perch Capital lends to higher quality borrowers than the average mortgage investment fund, which in turn reduces the risk of loan default. Typical borrowers in Perch Capital's mortgage portfolio have an average credit score of 800 and household income of $140,000, which is similar to what you'd expect to find with a bank portfolio. As a testament to that loan quality, Perch Capital has experienced no loan losses or arrears since inception.

Leveraging Perch's automation and analytics technology, Perch Capital manages deal flow and risk mitigation at scale, translating to lower operational overhead and higher potential returns for investors.

Investment in Perch Capital is offered solely through Tactex Asset Management and AcreageWay, registered Exempt Market Dealers (EMDs) through the Ontario Securities Commission and other relevant regulatory bodies across Canada.

About Perch:

Perch is on a mission to help Canadians get into the real estate market sooner and build wealth. As an award-winning digital mortgage brokerage, Perch's online platform enables Canadians to make data-driven decisions to save money on their mortgage and easily access their home equity. Along with the support of a dedicated team of real estate and mortgage professionals, users can take control of their homeownership journey, from pre-approvals to mortgage renewals and everything in between.

Founded in 2018, Perch is based in Toronto and currently available to residents across Canada, including Quebec. To learn more, visit www.myperch.io

About Perch Capital:

Perch Capital aims to support Canadians in future-proofing their wealth. Their first product is a modern mortgage investment fund that holds a portfolio of short-term residential mortgages. To learn more, visit www.perchcapital.ca .

