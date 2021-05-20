Digital Healthcare Leader Felix Launches Mental Health Service as COVID Fuels Surge in Consumer Demand

With the addition of mental health, Felix is continuing to expand its available categories of end-to-end healthcare services in one place, including online doctor access and seamless prescription delivery. Felix also offers prescriptions for birth control, erectile dysfunction, hair loss, acne, migraines, cold sores and herpes, with further expansion planned in 2021.

Mental health has been a long-term target for expansion by Felix, as an area of healthcare with issues of social stigma and access. The decision to prioritize the launch comes amid overwhelming customer demand for these services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released this month by the Canadian Mental Health Association found that 41% of Canadians reported a decline in their mental health since the onset of the pandemic. These rising mental health challenges have been directly reflected by existing Felix users' requests.

"Our user base has been clear on their number one priority for a new Felix service. With so many Canadians reporting increased mental health difficulties related to COVID, this service is more important now than ever," said Kyle Zien, CEO and Co-Founder of Felix.

"We really felt that we had a duty to do what we could to make treatment more accessible, particularly for those put off by the stigma of seeking mental health treatment. Now, during Mental Health Awareness month, in particular, we are pleased that we can start offering a solution."

Initially offering prescription renewals and delivery, in the coming months, Felix will expand the service to offer a more holistic approach to mental health including access to psychotherapy.

"By integrating mental health into our robust digital healthcare solution, Felix will be providing aspects of measurement-based care and technology that complements the current mental health system. As the service evolves, these innovations will help Canadians access the treatment they need easier, faster, and with the fewest possible barriers," commented Dr. Rob McMaster, Psychiatrist and Felix advisor.

Founded in 2019, Felix is a patient-driven digital healthcare company empowering people to take control of their health and wellbeing. We're passionate about building technology and beautiful product experiences to make healthcare more accessible (and maybe even more enjoyable) for all Canadians. Felix is one of Canada's leading end-to-end healthcare platforms, providing online diagnoses, prescription delivery, and ongoing care for birth control, erectile dysfunction, acne, hair loss, herpes, and more. www.felixforyou.ca

