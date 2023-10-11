Digital Clinical Support Tool Aims to Individualize Guidelines-Based Diabetes Care

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. and BI X, the digital lab of Boehringer Ingelheim, have collaborated to introduce a new digital clinical support tool for Canadian healthcare professionals managing the care of individuals with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Exandra™ – a first-of-its-kind digital clinical support tool – informs clinical management by offering individualized, patient-specific recommendations from the Diabetes Canada Clinical Practice Guidelines.

Using logic independently validated by guidelines experts, Exandra™ provides treatment plan recommendations that are intended to guide practice and support guideline-based diabetes care. Within Exandra™, healthcare professionals can easily access comprehensive citations that provide support for these recommendations. The recommendations provided by Exandra™ are sourced directly from the Diabetes Canada Clinical Practice Guidelines, as well as the latest guidelines published by other Canadian professional societies, such as the Canadian Cardiovascular Society, the Canadian Association of Interventional Cardiology, and Hypertension Canada.

"I am hopeful that Exandra™ will lead to better health outcomes by guiding decisions that are based on comprehensive, evidence-based guidelines," says Dr. Alice Cheng, endocrinologist and former Chair and member of the Steering Committee of the Diabetes Canada Clinical Practice Guidelines. "People living with type 2 diabetes are a diverse group and require individualized care backed by guideline recommendations. Healthcare professionals can use the tool to help navigate the complexities of the many guidelines in a practical way."

Individualizing care is particularly important for a person living with T2DM who may have other medical conditions or complications. The user-friendly print recommendations feature can also facilitate doctor-patient conversations and encourage communication across interdisciplinary teams.

"With this collaboration, we aim to make a positive impact for people living with type 2 diabetes by promoting better health outcomes based on adherence to national guidelines," says Dr. Rasha Eldesouky, Vice President, Medical and Regulatory Affairs for Boehringer Ingelheim Canada. "We know there is no typical patient, and this tool will help provide individualized patient-specific recommendations with the latest clinical guidelines across different disease states."

Exandra™ is now accessible to Canadian healthcare professionals at exandra.ca.

About Boehringer Ingelheim ( Canada ) Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units, Human Pharma and Animal Health. The Canadian headquarters of Boehringer Ingelheim was established in 1972 in Montreal, Quebec and is now located in Burlington, Ontario. Boehringer Ingelheim employs approximately 500 people across Canada. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.ca.

About BI X

BI X, the digital lab of Boehringer Ingelheim, collaborates with internal business units and external partners to create disruptive digital health solutions that improve patients' lives, both humans and animals. Our diverse team harnesses cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and transform the healthcare landscape, empowering Boehringer Ingelheim's business units with breakthrough digital solutions.

*Exandra™ is not available for residents of Quebec.

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Anne Coffey, Manager, Human Pharma Communications, Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd., Email: [email protected]