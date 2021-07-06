Digital Brokerage Dundas Life is Making Life Insurance More Accessible Than Ever Before for Canadians

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Dundas Life launched to provide Canadians with a simple way to buy life insurance online through Canada's largest insurers. Using a digital-first approach, Dundas Life eliminates the traditionally convoluted process of buying insurance, which has turned consumers away and left them unprotected for the unexpected.

Gregory Rozdeba, Co-Founder and President at Dundas Life, believes the insurance buying process is in need of change, and a digital platform can help streamline the process from start to finish.



"The industry has failed to incorporate even the most basic of technology solutions that have been present in other industries for over a decade. Our mission is to make life insurance a reality for more Canadians by providing the most accessible information, expertise, and personalized service available anywhere" said Rozdeba.

The Scary Truth in Canada

More Canadians have started thinking about mortality and financial security as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many still don't have life insurance coverage. In the event of a family member passing away, most households would not have enough savings to cover their living expenses and debt.

A basic insurance policy ensures there is enough money to pay off a mortgage and provide a financial future for dependents in case of life's unfortunate events. Life insurance helps cover costs such as:

Mortgage Expenses

Medical Costs

Debt Coverage

Children's College Education

Retirement

Lifestyle Transition

How Can Dundas Life Help

Dundas Life's approach to purchasing life insurance combines modern technology with personalized service.

Through an online rate comparison calculator, customers can instantly get a quote, comparing rates across leading Canadian insurers. Think: Expedia for life insurance. This ensures customers don't overpay for insurance and sign up for services they don't need, which is another common issue across the insurance industry.

For those looking for more personalized service, Dundas Life allows customers to speak live with a licensed online advisor to help find the solution that best fits their situation.

Customers can fill out their life insurance policy application securely online to be reviewed by an advisor. The entire process from policy selection to completed application takes as little as 15 minutes.

In case of a claim, Dundas Life advisors are there to help navigate the insurance claims process. The personalized service makes it easy to contact an advisor and get the claims process started quickly.

"In a world where almost anything can be purchased with a few clicks on your phone, we believe the insurance industry needs to catch up to the expectations of the modern consumer," said Rozdeba.

Dundas Life works with top insurance carriers like Industrial Alliance and RBC who have a strong track record of paying out billions of dollars in claims. Canadians can find a price for life insurance in 5 minutes or less by getting a quote at https://www.dundaslife.com .

For further information: If you are interested in talking with Dundas Life's Co-Founder and President Gregory Rozdeba for a possible press opportunity, you can email him at [email protected]