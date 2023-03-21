Digital Asset Management Provider, Wedia, launches Wedia.ai, a Generative-AI tool to scale content creation

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ -- In order to better support the needs of brands and retailers who are looking for increasingly personalised and dynamic content, Wedia is proud to announce the launch of Wedia.ai, a Generative-AI tool built to create, enhance and customise images, packshots and visual marketing.

With the success of Generative-AI platforms such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Wedia's new tool, Wedia.ai, is a way to construct the perfect image. Integrated into its Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution, the tool allows you to create an image which doesn't yet exist, or combines existing assets with an imagined universe. Simply enter your text prompt and the tool will generate a multitude of images corresponding to your prompt.

Allowing marketing and creative teams to scale their content creation, reinvigorate project briefs or add a new dimension to existing packshots and images, Wedia.ai has the potential to become a handy tool in any marketer's toolkit.

Combining this innovative tool with a powerful software such as Digital Asset Management, means overseeing content from one centralised hub and being able to generate, share and distribute media assets intuitively.

"Brands and their customers now want more from content. Personalising how brands speak to their customers is incredibly important and with Wedia.ai, creating the perfect image becomes easier than ever. Whether it's taking an existing packshot and catapulting it into a different universe or building an image which doesn't yet exist, Gen-AI combined with DAM is changing the future of visual production and distribution. Wedia recognises the changes that this represents for how content will be created and this is why we've chosen to support our clients with the launch of Wedia.ai. I am proud of our R&D team, who were able to demonstrate agility and innovative expertise when creating this Generative-AI tool." - Nicolas Boutet, CEO at Wedia.

Take a look at Wedia.ai and what it has to offer.

About Wedia

Listed on Euronext Growth, the Wedia Group is an international player, leader in SaaS software and consulting, dedicated to marketing and communication departments.

Through its three offerings, Wedia, Galilée and Iconosquare, the group helps its clients (marketers, communicators, e-commerce professionals, social media managers, etc.) to personalise, distribute and measure the performance of their marketing content (photos, videos, product descriptions, marketing documents social media posts, etc.).

These offerings enable the group's diverse clients to simplify the organisation of their marketing content, automate their deployment across various digital and physical channels, and ultimately measure their effectiveness.

The Group's high-end and innovative positioning has been recognised by prestigious clients (Decathlon, Royal Canin, Sephora) and by the main technology analysts (Gartner and Forrester)

With over 150 employees based in France, Germany and Canada, Wedia serves more than 6,000 clients across more than 130 countries.

The Wedia Group has achieved a turnover of €18 million in 2022, of which more than 65% is SaaS revenue, and is steering its development with a proven mix of controlled organic and external growth.

Contact Info

Name: Lynn Klemke, Events and PR Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 01 44 64 87 60

Website: https://www.wedia-group.com/

SOURCE Wedia