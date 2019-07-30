Digi XBee® Surpasses 15 Million Shipments, Adds IoT Development, Manufacturing, Deployment and Management Tools

Digi XBee is a cornerstone of IoT innovation with a complete portfolio of wireless modules, gateways, adapters, software and device management tools, all engineered to provide edge intelligence and accelerate wireless development of applications for global deployments. The Digi XBee Ecosystem delivers a complete end-to-end development solution and extends Digi's position as a leading provider of IoT hardware and software.

"With this rollout, developers will see increased value across the entire Digi XBee Ecosystem," said Mark Tekippe, Director of Product Management, Digi International. "Digi XBee tools support every phase of the IoT product lifecycle from initial development and testing, through manufacturing, large-scale deployment and network management."

Development

1. MicroPython Programmability: The entire Digi XBee® 3 family now comes with MicroPython programmability for simple, smart edge capabilities. This enables developers to rapidly add edge intelligence to their product and offload or eliminate the need for a host microcontroller in simple applications.

2. Digi XBee Interface Board (XBIB-C): This upgraded full-feature development board is primed for rapid prototyping and development and includes on-board sensors, current monitoring pins, a Grove connector for interfacing with hundreds of third-party sensors and support for USB Direct Mode (Digi XBee Cellular).

3. Digi XBee GPS Daughter Board: A complete hardware and software reference design, this board enables developers to quickly evaluate and add GPS technology to Digi XBee projects.

4. Digi XBee Plug-In for PyCharm IDE: This software plug-in streamlines MicroPython development on XBee with a leading Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for professional developers. It includes a simplified programming workflow, code completion and integrated support for Digi XBee APIs, libraries and code examples.

Manufacturing

5. Digi XBee Multi Programmer: An automated batch programmer and configuration tool built with easy-to-use software for high throughput, this device enables the fast, automated programming of Digi XBee modules complete with firmware, configuration parameters and MicroPython code. It is capable of concurrently programming up to six Digi XBee modules at once and the technician can connect additional Multi Programmers to program 12 or more modules at once.

Deployment

6. Digi XBee Network Assistant: A Windows application designed to simplify XBee network installation, provisioning, site-surveys and network management, the Network Assistant includes powerful network visualization features, including the ability to geolocate devices on a map or custom floor plan and display real-time link quality between devices.

7. Digi XBee3 USB Adapter: The Adapter enables connectivity between a laptop or other USB-enabled device and a local XBee network to simplify development, deployment, configuration and diagnostics. It supports 2.4 GHz XBee networks (Zigbee, 802.15.4, DigiMesh) and is intended for use with Digi XBee Network Assistant or Digi XBee Configuration and Test Utility (XCTU), a Windows-, OS- and Linux-compatible configuration platform for Digi XBee devices.

8. Digi XBee Mobile App: Available for iOS and Android, this Bluetooth-based utility allows secure, wireless configuration of Digi XBee 3 modules from a mobile device.

Network Management

9. Digi Remote Manager®: Digi XBee Cellular modems now integrate with Digi Remote Manager (DRM), a comprehensive IoT device monitoring application for secure asset monitoring and control. DRM allows administrators to view remote devices, perform mass updates, gain access to data from edge devices and receive real-time alerts on network health and device conditions.

For more information on the Digi XBee Ecosystem, including this new suite of software and development tools, please click here: https://www.digi.com/pr/digi-xbee

Click to Tweet:

After surpassing 15 million deployments, @DigiDotCom's flagship @XBeeWireless embedded connectivity line provides #hardware & #software to create a complete networking solution that accelerates #IoT projects from inception to reality: https://ctt.ec/gcze7 #DigiXBeeTools

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com , or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

Media Contact:

Melinda Ball

LEWIS

Office: +1 781-418-2400

Digi@teamlewis.com

SOURCE Digi International

Related Links

http://www.digi.com

