Digi International to Showcase Latest IoT Connectivity, Edge Computing Solutions and Customer Applications at Embedded World 2020

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII)(www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced that it will highlight its Digi ConnectCore® 8M Nano system-on-module (SOM) development kit and the Digi XBee® Ecosystem of wireless networking modules, software, tools and services at Embedded World 2020.

Digi will host demonstrations and participate in educational sessions illustrating its award-winning embedded technology capabilities. Embedded World takes place in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, February 25-27. Digi will be in Hall 3, booth 225.

"Digi has long looked at Embedded World as a launch pad for our most important embedded products and software. We're excited to continue that tradition as we launch our ConnectCore 8M Nano kits this year," said Mark Tekippe, Director of Product Management, Digi International.

Award-winning IoT products and services

The Digi ConnectCore 8M Nano expands Digi's i.MX SOM portfolio, complementing the ConnectCore 6 and ConnectCore 8X families and delivering customers a scalable platform that covers a wide range of applications, performance and price points.

The Digi ConnectCore 8M Nano Development Kit simplifies embedded product development and enables manufacturers to get to market faster. The kits are the result of Digi's valued position as an Early Access Partner for NXP's latest i.MX 8M Nano applications processor, which was first announced in December. The ConnectCore 8M Nano features pre-certified wireless connectivity, an integrated device security framework, remote management, cloud integration and a complete Linux software platform based on Yocto Project™.

Digi will demonstrate its award-winning Digi XBee® wireless networking solutions, its complete line-up of Digi ConnectCore SOMs and Digi Remote Manager®, a comprehensive IoT device monitoring application for secure asset monitoring and control.

Following its recent acquisition of Opengear, Digi will also feature a range of critical IT infrastructure products and software, including failover-to-cellular and out-of-band management solutions. Together with the XBee and ConnectCore brands, these products enable Digi to deliver a comprehensive hardware-enabled, software-defined IoT and network technology portfolio.

Digi On-Booth Demonstrations

Secure, Managed, Multiprotocol IoT Connectivity with Digi XBee

Digi will present the latest advancements in Digi XBee 3 wireless IoT networking solutions including multi-protocol support (Zigbee/802.15.4, LTE-M/NB-IoT Cellular, Bluetooth), remote management and integrated MicroPython edge compute capabilities.

Develop, Build, Deploy and Manage with Digi XBee Tools

Digi will demonstrate its complete suite of Digi XBee tools which accelerate time-to-market and enable customers to easily develop, build, deploy and manage wireless networks at scale.

Real-Time Image Processing and Classification with Digi ConnectCore 8X

Digi will showcase an optimized, embedded vision system with edge-based, machine learning to implement quality control in real-time. Based on Digi ConnectCore 8X SOM and Au-Zone's DeepView™ machine learning tools, we will demonstrate how machine learning anomaly detection can be implemented using 50-100 images captured with a cellphone.

Machine Learning-based Gesture Control in the NXP Booth: Hall 4A | Stand 4A-220

This demonstration features an interactive machine learning-based gesture control using GPU and OpenCL for edge detection. It leverages Digi's scalable ConnectCore family based on NXP's i.MX 8X and graphics powered by SnapUI.

Graphics Performance Demonstration of Digi ConnectCore 8X + ByteSnap SnapUI

Digi will be displaying the complex graphics performance of the Digi ConnectCore 8X powered by ByteSnap's SnapUI. The demonstration will show live CPU loading utilizing a lightweight UI framework that simplifies OpenGL development.

Digi Presentations

Adding Machine Learning-based Image Processing to your IoT Product

On Thurs., Feb. 27 from 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Andreas Burghart, Principal IoT Technology Manager at Digi International, and Brad Scott, CEO at Au-Zone Technologies, Inc., will co-host a session as part of Session 7.1 in the Embedded Vision track titled, "Adding machine learning based image processing to your IoT product; Real-time edge processing on the Digi ConnectCore 8X."

Embedded Computing Design Panel: "Designing for Industrial Applications"

Mark Tekippe, Digi Director of Product Management, will be a panel participant in the Embedded Computing Design booth in Hall 5/5-341 on Tues., Feb. 25 from 4:00 p.m.-4:45 p.m. for "Designing for Industrial Applications," a discussion about what is needed to ensure that your equipment runs non-stop.

Digi will also be showcased in the following booths

AWS Hall 5/5-310

NXP Hall 4A/4A-220

Atlantik Hall 3/3-141

Codico Hall 1/1-366

Bressner Hall 1/1-341

Digi-Key Hall 4A/4A-633

4A/4A-633 Mouser Hall 3A/3A-111

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

