Digi International Introduces Digi Connect IT Family of Console Access Servers for Comprehensive Management and Connectivity of IT Assets in the Data Center and Beyond

"The modern IT management landscape presents operators with complex and intersecting challenges," said Scott Nelson, VP of Product at Digi International, Digi International. "They're contending with different generations of hardware from various vendors running on any number of operating systems, stagnant head count despite this increasingly complicated infrastructure, and continually increasing compliance requirements that require constant uptime in both centralized and small, highly distributed locations."

The Digi Connect IT family addresses these challenges directly with a scalable, equipment- and network-agnostic, console multi-port-based solution that allows for simple infrastructure management and continuous uptime regardless of physical hardware or network. In turn, staff can focus efforts on planning and improvement rather than reactive maintenance.

Not only is the Digi Connect IT family set apart with the ability to select and customize consoles for specific user needs, but all purchases come with access to Digi Foundations. This comprehensive hardware, software, services and support subscription package is designed to speed IoT projects and enable their sustained success. The offering includes 24x7 expert support, a limited lifetime warranty, access to essential application and software libraries, and device management with Digi Remote Manager® (DRM), a secure application to monitor and control distributed IoT devices. DRM for Digi Connect IT products even allows users to manage the devices connected to Digi Connect IT via a single pane of glass.

Digi Connect IT Mini offers a single serial port with CAT M/NB-IoT connectivity. The other three offerings, however, bring users four, 16 and 48 serial ports – as denoted by their names – and connectivity via Digi CORE™ plug-in LTE modems. This allows users to select hardware with the proper number of ports for their use case and the right connectivity module – from CAT 1 to CAT 6 – to match their bandwidth and regional requirements, all while making future connectivity protocol changes as simple as plugging in a new modem.

"We've created functionality that allows users to rapidly connect and manage assets," said Ben Tucker, senior product manager at Digi. "You don't just have the ability to see remotely the status of and update the Digi Connect IT, but you can monitor the devices that are connected to its ports, choose which one you want to connect to and directly manage those devices. Digi Foundations is a way to transform your network with device management software, expert support, and lifecycle management."

Digi Connect IT Availability

The Digi Connect IT 4, Digi Connect IT 16 and Digi Connect IT 48 are fully available now with the Digi Connect IT Mini scheduled for availability in the third quarter of this year.

For more information and data sheets on the entire Digi Connect IT family of products, please visit: https://www.digi.com/pr/infrastructure-management-solutions

