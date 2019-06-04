Digi International Announces Full Availability of Digi ConnectCore® 8X Development Kits

Digi International introduced the Digi ConnectCore 8X, a powerful, secure and cost-effective off-the-shelf single board computer (SBC) with support for Linux and Android, as a connected system solution concept for device manufacturers building edge-intelligent products. Now, development kits are widely available to deliver on the Digi promise of Hardware-Enabled, Software-Defined™ connectivity solutions.

The Digi ConnectCore 8X offers cloud and edge-compute services integration while reducing time-to-market by eliminating traditional risk, effort, and complexity of custom board designs without sacrificing flexibility or capabilities. Other key features include:

Industrial i.MX 8X quad core SOM and SBC platform family

Compact form factor integrates an on-board dual-band antenna option, USB connectivity, Digi XBee® RF connector and cellular connectivity options

Multi-display/camera and audio support

External storage and expansion connectors

Power management with both hardware and software support for low-power designs

Built-in Digi TrustFence® security framework featuring secure boot, encrypted filesystems and protected ports

Development Kit Availability

The Digi ConnectCore 8X development kit is now available for evaluation and testing. The kit includes ConnectCore 8X SBC Pro w/dual-Ethernet, console port cable, power supply, and 2 dual-band antennas.

For more information, please visit: https://www.digi.com/pr/digi-cc8x-dev-kits

