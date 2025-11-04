Digging Deep and Thinking Smart: Caterpillar Brings Heavy Innovation to the CES Keynote Stage

CEO Joe Creed introduces the tools for Caterpillar's transition from traditional equipment manufacturer to high-tech innovator

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announces Joe Creed, Caterpillar CEO, as a keynote speaker at CES 2026, the most powerful tech event in the world. Combining a century of experience and technology, Caterpillar is redefining what heavy equipment can do, creating new, better, and safer ways for its customers to dig, mine, build, power, and evolve. Caterpillar will unveil its latest developments in AI, machine learning, and autonomous functionality, announcing new innovations, partnerships, and investments.

"CES is where innovators show up and bold ideas come to life," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "I'm thrilled to welcome CEO Joe Creed and Caterpillar to the CES keynote stage to show how technology is transforming the way we build."

Celebrating its centennial in 2025, Caterpillar will use its CES 2026 keynote to launch the next 100 years with a clear focus on technology. Creed and other company leaders in digital and technology will outline how new tech approaches will meet today's needs and anticipate tomorrow's challenges, delivering continuous value to customers. From dirt to data, Caterpillar will cover its evolution in autonomous machines and the tangible impact of AI on the industry. Caterpillar is also equipping its workforce with tech tools that allow them to focus on customer service, product development, and operational efficiency.

"We are building on our strong legacy of innovation, rapidly expanding our tech capabilities in new ways that help solve our customers' toughest challenges," said Creed. "CES is the place to showcase Caterpillar as an advanced technology leader in industrial equipment with expertise that extends beyond moving earth to include intelligent systems and integrated digital platforms that anticipate, evolve and optimize customer outcomes for a better tomorrow."

In his nearly 30 years across multiple divisions of the corporation, Creed has developed a deep understanding of the diverse operations and strategic opportunities crucial to enhancing Caterpillar's global leadership. As the company embarks on its second century, he is dedicated to honoring the company's rich legacy, leveraging the tech that will drive its future and focusing on its greatest competitive advantage, Caterpillar's people.

"I look forward to a dynamic Caterpillar keynote at CES, exploring AI's transformational power and potential as we build the world," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "We can't wait to see how Caterpillar is moving the mobility tech ecosystem forward."

Creed will deliver his keynote at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, Jan. 7, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. Dr. Lisa Su of AMD, Yannick Bolloré of Havas and Vivendi, and Yuanqing Yang of Lenovo will also keynote at CES 2026.

Visit the Caterpillar booth 5019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall to experience the tech of tomorrow. Register for CES 2026 to learn how tech is transforming every industry.

