Dig It ® introduces SPOTMYUV® - Sunscreen's New BFF

Consumers are often left wondering if/when to reapply their sunscreen throughout the day and SPOTMYUV® takes the guesswork away.

As you run, swim, sweat, and play, SPOTMYUV's® patented Dermatrue® skin mimicking technology interacts with your sunscreen like your skin, giving you a personalized reminder of when it's time to reapply your SPF.

SPOTMYUV® technology is scientifically proven to absorb sunscreen and wear off at the same rate as your skin.

Created with a swim-proof adhesive that is hypoallergenic and water-resistant, the SPOT contains a UVA/UVB sensing layer so users can recognize when it's time to reapply their SPF.

"SPOTMYUV® was created to meet the needs of consumers worldwide and help to increase their personal line of defence against sun damage. The SPOTMYUV® brand is committed to providing an effective and affordable solution that allows families and individuals to make positive changes to their sun care habits."

SPOTMYUV® retails for $9.49 - $29.99 CAD – available on spotmyuv.ca and at select Canadian retailers found here https://spotmyuv.ca/pages/retailer-locator.

About Dig It® & SPOTMYUV®

Claudia Harvey, veteran Entrepreneur, Founder & CEO of Dig It®, the CBC Dragons Den featured lifestyle company, recently acquired Suncayr™ and the SPOTMYUV® brand. With its growth, Dig It® & SPOTMYUV® has expanded across Canada, the United States and globally, and is now available online and at select retailers. Developed in Canada by three nanotechnology engineers at the University of Waterloo, SPOTMYUV® incorporates ground-breaking engineering as the only sun awareness product of its kind using Dermatrue® skin-mimicking technology. Dermatologist and Pediatrician tested, SPOTMYUV® has won over 50 awards, including a Dyson Award, grants from Johnson & Johnson, and Buffalo's 43North prize.

