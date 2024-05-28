Diehl Aviation builds new location in Mexico

LAUPHEIM, Germany , May 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- The aviation supplier will establish a new site in Mexico and extend its international presence. Diehl Aviation will also get closer to its customers in North America.

Diehl Aviation announces the establishment of a new location in Mexico: Diehl Aviation de Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V., the most recent subsidiary of Diehl Aviation, will be located in an industrial park near the capital Querétaro in the federal state with the same name.

The new location is meant to further strengthen the cooperation with important customers like Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, and large local air carriers. America is an important growth market for Diehl. Being closer to its customers enables shorter travel and transport routes and more effective collaboration.

This increased responsiveness and local presence will improve Diehl Aviation's competitiveness in the market. In addition to economic potential, the location in Mexico provides and enables more cost-efficient production, but also reduces product costs and creates a local supply chain. Moreover, Diehl gains access to more qualified employees.

Querétaro boasts a central location, excellent infrastructure, and proximity to Querétaro International Airport. Querétaro is also an important industrial location focusing on car manufacturing and the aerospace industry and represents well-known companies such as Bombardier, Airbus, Safran, and Delta Airlines.

The site will initially have 8,000 square meters of production and office space and employ around 30 people. In the medium term, Diehl will employ around 500 staff members at the new location in Querétaro. The start of production is planned for the middle of 2025. Particularly spacious overhead bins for Airbus A220 aircraft will be the first product. Airplanes of this type will be assembled in Mirabel, Québec, Canada, and Mobile, Alabama, USA.

