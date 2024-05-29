Did you know 34,437 children were reported missing in Canada in 2023?

OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Ahead of International Missing Children's Day, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)'s National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains (NCMPUR) releases their "Just the Facts" video. This video shines a light on the issue of missing children in Canada.

Missing Children's Day is an annual event recognized internationally on May 25. This year, with the release of this video, the NCMPUR educates the public about Canada's missing children, commemorates missing children who have been found remembers those who are still missing and explains how they continue their efforts to bring them home.

Want to help? Please visit Canada's Missing to take a look at the cases and learn how to submit a tip. Even a small detail could be the key to bringing another child home. Investigators review every tip that comes in..

See who is still missing, but not forgotten.

Quick facts

If your child disappears or is abducted, CALL 9-1-1 immediately . There is no minimum period of time required before reporting a child missing.

. There is no minimum period of time required before reporting a child missing. Canadasmissing.ca is Canada's first national public website designed to solicit tips and information from the public for missing children, missing persons, and unidentified remains cases.

first national public website designed to solicit tips and information from the public for missing children, missing persons, and unidentified remains cases. The RCMP's NCMPUR assists law enforcement, medical examiners and chief coroners with missing persons and unidentified remains investigations across the country.

Almost 26,000 of the cases of missing children in 2023 were runaways.

56% of the 2023 missing children cases were closed within 24 hours.

90% of the 2023 missing children cases were closed within a week.

Quotes

One child gone missing is one too many. Having a child go missing is devastating for parents and loved ones, and can have a deep, long-lasting effect on communities. Collaboration is key in these cases, which is why the RCMP's National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains works closely with municipal, regional, provincial, territorial and national law enforcement agencies, as well as other government partners. They also work diligently with international partners and organizations as borders don't necessarily matter when looking for a missing child.

Bryan Larkin

RCMP Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services

The NCMPUR is proud to work with national and international partners every single day to help locate and return children to their families and loved ones. This International Missing Children's Day, we are grateful to have the support of our Our Missing Children partners, Missing Children Society of Canada and the Global Missing Children's Network working with us to highlight cases of our Canadian children who are missing but never forgotten. You can also help by visiting Canada's Missing. Through our collaborative efforts we continue to work to bring them all home.

Lana Prosper

RCMP Sergeant, Acting Officer in Charge of the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains in Canada.

Associated links

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: RCMP Media Relations, [email protected], 613-843-5999