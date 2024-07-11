DID YOU ACQUIRE SHARES OF GATOS SILVER, INC. PURSUANT TO A CANADIAN PROSPECTUS, OR ON A CANADIAN STOCK EXCHANGE OR TRADING PLATFORM, BEFORE JANUARY 25, 2022? Français

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved class action settlements, one for C$1 million and another for US$3 million, to resolve all claims asserted on behalf of persons who:

(i)   purchased Gatos Silver securities under Gatos Silver's Impugned Prospectuses filed in October 2020 and July 2021 and in the distributions to which they related; or

(ii)  acquired Gatos Silver securities during the period from October 28, 2020 until January 25, 2022 at 6:52 p.m. Eastern Standard Time ("Class Period") on any Canadian exchange or Canadian alternative trading system.

The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the defendants.

To be eligible to obtain compensation from the settlement, Settlement Class Members must submit a Claim Form to the Administrator at cdngatossettlement.com by October 30, 2024.

For important information regarding the class action, to determine if you are a member of the Settlement Class, and to learn how to make a claim for compensation:

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario

Tyler Planeta, (416) 594-4588

