Diamonds Direct® announces major showroom expansion at Square One Shopping Centre

Nov 18, 2021, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian brand Diamonds Direct® is opening a new showroom concept at Square One Shopping Centre early in the New Year. The Square One expansion represents a major move by Diamonds Direct® in the City of Mississauga, one of Canada's largest and fastest growing markets.
The Square One store will be a prime location in the centre of the mall and span over 30 feet of storefront. It will incorporate design elements inspired by Diamonds Direct's CF Sherway Gardens store in Etobicoke, pictured here.
The new store will allow Diamonds Direct® to showcase its complete offering of both earth-created and lab-grown diamonds, as well as its family of brands (Jewellery Direct®, Gold Direct® and Watches Direct™).
Diamonds Direct® currently operates an e-commerce business across Canada at www.DiamondsDirect.ca with plans for additional brick-and-mortar showrooms in all major markets, Canada-wide.
About Diamonds Direct®
Diamonds Direct® is a proudly Canadian brand dedicated to providing a refreshingly transparent diamond buying experience. The brand focuses on maximizing intrinsic value for its customers by revolutionizing the diamond sourcing and education process. Additional information about Diamonds Direct® can be found at www.DiamondsDirect.ca.
