Diamonds Direct® announces major showroom expansion at Square One Shopping Centre

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian brand Diamonds Direct® is opening a new showroom concept at Square One Shopping Centre early in the New Year. The Square One expansion represents a major move by Diamonds Direct® in the City of Mississauga, one of Canada's largest and fastest growing markets.



The Square One store will be a prime location in the centre of the mall and span over 30 feet of storefront. It will incorporate design elements inspired by Diamonds Direct's CF Sherway Gardens store in Etobicoke, pictured here.