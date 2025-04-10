DiamondCorp appoints Ty Diamond as President and Madison Isaacman as Chief Investment and Operating Officer

Recognizes Bob Blazevski's 17 years of leadership and transformative vision

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On Thursday, leading GTA real estate developer DiamondCorp announced two significant appointments within the firm. Ty Diamond will be named President of DiamondCorp, and Madison Isaacman will assume the role of Chief Investment and Operating Officer. These appointments will be effective following a leadership transition this June, marking the end of a successful tenure by Bob Blazevski as President & COO, while Stephen Diamond will remain on as CEO.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome the next generation of leadership at DiamondCorp with the appointments of Ty Diamond and Madison Isaacman to these important positions," says Stephen Diamond. " Madison and Ty are immersed in all aspects of the business, building an exceptional track record in driving growth, innovation, and strategic initiatives for the firm. We are confident that their collective experience, strategic vision, and leadership will continue to propel the company forward."

Founded in 2008 by Stephen Diamond, DiamondCorp was built on the legacy of development excellence established by the late Ephraim Diamond. Committed to the future growth of the Greater Toronto Area, DiamondCorp brings forward a history of dedication and experience in developing innovative, high-quality, award-winning communities. Ty Diamond and Madison Isaacman join Chief Financial Officer David Goldstein and CEO Stephen Diamond in forming the senior leadership team at DiamondCorp, enabling the firm to draw on three generations of unparalleled real estate experience.

Both appointments come as current DiamondCorp president Bob Blazevski is set to leave the firm in June to pursue new personal initiatives and ventures. Over the past 17 years, DiamondCorp has acquired, rezoned, and developed nearly 21 million square feet of innovative mixed-use communities, while successfully managing five funds totalling approximately $1 billion in equity.

"Bob has been instrumental in shaping the company into what it is today. While his vision, dedication and business acumen will be missed, we wish him continued success in his future endeavours," says Stephen Diamond. "This transition marks an exciting new chapter for DiamondCorp, and we are committed to maintaining the same values of collaboration, integrity, and excellence that have guided us for the past 17 years."

DiamondCorp is a Toronto based real estate development company with a strong commitment to developing high-quality, innovative, and award-winning residential and mixed-use projects. Having established itself as a leader in the development industry in the Greater Toronto Area, DiamondCorp is committed to progressive city building, rooted in a legacy and tradition of quality and innovation. For more information, please visit www.diamondcorp.ca.

