Dialogue Technologies Inc. acquires German Occupational Health and Safety services company ARGUMED Consulting Group GmbH

MONTREAL and MUNICH, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Technologies Inc., the leading Canadian telemedicine, health and well-being provider, announced today the acquisition of German Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) services company ARGUMED Consulting Group GmbH. The acquisition marks an evolution in Dialogue's product offering and expansion opportunities in European markets.

Since 2016, Dialogue has been focused on making employees healthier, happier and performing at their best potential. This acquisition allows Dialogue to pursue its mission through a different lens and roll out its technology platform to help millions of European employees avoid preventable workplace issues.

ARGUMED provides the full range of workplace health and safety services to a diverse portfolio of clients and industries throughout Germany. ARGUMED's expansion strategy is built around digitizing services offerings such as psychological and other risk assessments, instructions, training and hazardous substances management. Applying modern technologies plays a significant role in ARGUMED's approach to reduce existing regulatory complexity by providing tailor-made solutions for employers and freeing their workplaces from preventable health and safety risks.

"ARGUMED has set the bar for world-class OHS delivery and we are excited about the opportunity to continue building on that momentum together," said Cherif Habib, Dialogue CEO. "This acquisition enables us to combine Dialogue's industry-leading telemedicine technology with ARGUMED's OHS expertise to further help employers create healthy, safe and productive workplaces for employees."

"Working with Dialogue will allow us to expand our reach and reinvent the way we deliver OHS products and solutions to our clients," said Maike Laska, ARGUMED founder and CEO. "Dialogue's vision is perfectly aligned with ours and we look forward to developing new and innovative approaches to support employers."

"The health technology leadership we have established in Canada will be an asset as we continue to expand our operations throughout Europe," said Philipp Dornbach, Dialogue General Manager, Germany. "Integrating ARGUMED's OHS solutions increases our credibility in the market and gives us a more comprehensive service offering for new and existing clients."

"Invest in Bavaria is very happy to welcome Dialogue with its European headquarter in Bavaria! With the acquisition of ARGUMED, Dialogue laid the foundation for growth in Europe," said Dr. Wolfgang Hübschle, Executive Director Invest in Bavaria. "May both companies prosper from their cooperation! We look forward to more jobs being created."

Dialogue has acquired ARGUMED's full business operations, including the organization's Munich and Freiburg headquarters, along with its 50 partnerships with competence centres across Germany . The ARGUMED acquisition represents a new business line for Dialogue and the opportunity to meet a significant portion of the $28B EU OHS total addressable market (TAM);

With support from Dialogue, ARGUMED will expand its operations, customer-facing, product, and technology teams in Germany and throughout the European Union;

and throughout the European Union; The transaction will create dozens of highly-skilled local jobs in Canada and Germany .

About Dialogue

Dialogue is the Canadian telemedicine leader offering integrated health care services for employers to keep their employees happy, healthy, and performing at their highest potential. A full range of health professionals (nurses, physicians and allied health practitioners) are available at the click of a button via mobile phone or computer to help employees optimize their work-life balance. To learn more, visit dialogue.co, follow us on Twitter or visit our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

About ARGUMED

ARGUMED is a provider of occupational health and safety services (OHS) with offices in Berlin, Freiburg im Breisgau and Munich. The company covers a wide range of services provided by occupational health specialists and company doctors for clients of all sizes and industries throughout Germany. ARGUMED is proud to be known for providing high-quality services, tailored to clients' needs, conveniently offered through a single point of contact and at transparent pricing.

