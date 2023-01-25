● Crossed $100 million milestone with the signing of $11 million in new ARR through important wins in the large enterprise customer segment

● Strong quarterly results highlighted by revenue at the high end of guidance and better profitability

● Expect to deliver another sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, provided today a business update and preview for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the three-month period ending December 31, 2022, Dialogue expects to deliver total revenue of $24.9 million, a gross margin in excess of 56%, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $2.4 million.

"We had an exceptionally strong performance to close out the year. We surpassed $100 million in annual recurring and re-occurring revenue ("ARR"), even after factoring the sale of our operations in Germany, and I couldn't be more proud of our team's hard work and commitment," said Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer of Dialogue. "During the quarter, we signed more than 200 new agreements and added $11 million in ARR. We continued to generate meaningful interest in the large enterprise customer segment – our top five direct wins represented nearly 100,000 members in total – and saw more than 70% of our new customers sign-on for multiple services. Finally, I also want to highlight the passion and dedication of our care team, all of whom were extremely busy during the quarter and delivered under demanding conditions."

Navaid Mansuri, Chief Financial Officer, added: "We expect to deliver another sequential improvement in profitability and remain on plan to reach our first quarter of breakeven EBITDA by the end of 2023. As we move towards this important milestone, we can count on a healthy balance sheet to support our growth plans and to provide optionality when we choose to act on the right acquisition opportunity. We view this as an important competitive advantage and will continue to use prudence as we proceed through the current market uncertainty."

These financial results are preliminary, unaudited and subject to change in connection with the completion of the Company's financial closing process and the preparation of its audited financial statements for 2022. Additionally, they do not reflect the sale of our Occupational Health and Safety business, which will be reported as discontinued operations.

Q4 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Dialogue will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year of 2022 on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dialogue will subsequently hold a live Zoom video webinar on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET hosted by Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer, and Navaid Mansuri, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with analysts will follow the corporate update.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iArEZl9aRxG3Du2-YqEVeg

A link to the live event, as well as an accompanying investor presentation, will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Dialogue's website . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the event to ensure adequate time for any software download of Zoom that may be required to hear the event. Listeners that prefer to dial in by phone may do so by accessing the same web link, and the dial-in details will be provided by email upon registration. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet. Dialogue is the first virtual care provider to receive the Accreditation Canada Primer award, a third-party validation of safety and high-level quality of care.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to our financial outlook (including revenues and Adjusted EBITDA), and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives.

In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans" "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Dialogue as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in Dialogue's latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that Dialogue has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada, all of which are available under Dialogue's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Dialogue. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Dialogue undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not currently known to us or that we currently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information represents our expectations as of the date of this earnings release (or as the date it is otherwise stated to be made) and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable Canadian securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this earnings release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

