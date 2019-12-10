Dialogue partners with Doctor On Demand to cover U.S. Market

Dialogue is the first Canadian telemedicine platform to offer a full spectrum of service in every Canadian province and the United States

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Dialogue, the leading Canadian telemedicine platform, today announces a groundbreaking partnership with Doctor On Demand, the leading virtual care provider in the United States. Through this partnership, enterprise clients will now have the option to offer high-quality virtual healthcare to their employees visiting the United States.

This collaboration brings Doctor On Demand's innovative virtual care platform to Dialogue's growing number of members, allowing more than 300,000 Canadians to instantly access care through virtual visits.

"With now more than 500 companies across Canada offering access to Dialogue to their employees, we are always looking to go above and beyond to better respond to the needs of our patients. Many of our patients often travel to the United States for work or leisure; their employers will now have the option to offer them access to virtual care so that they can travel with ease." — Cherif Habib, co-founder and CEO of Dialogue

"We are proud to be selected as Dialogue's virtual care partner for the United States. We see a unique opportunity to connect more consumers to high-quality health care while they are traveling across borders, and we look forward to improving access for Dialogue's growing population of Canadian members." — Hill Ferguson, CEO of Doctor On Demand

Quick facts

This unique partnership allows Dialogue members to have access to Doctor On Demand's medical services in all 50 states in the U.S.;

Canadian enterprise clients will now have the option to offer U.S. coverage as an add-on beginning January 1, 2020 ;

; Through Doctor On Demand, Dialogue members can connect with board-certified physicians, licensed in the U.S. state where they are traveling, and receive a diagnosis and the appropriate treatment plan via video visit;

When treatment plans include prescriptions, they can be picked up by the patient in the nearest U.S. pharmacy;

Members are able to see a Doctor On Demand physician immediately with an average wait time of five minutes or less, or browse physician profiles and schedule an appointment.

About Dialogue

Dialogue is a 24/7 virtual platform offering integrated health care services for employers to keep their employees happy, healthy, and performing at their highest potential. A full range of health professionals (nurses, physicians and allied health practitioners) are available at the click of a button via mobile phone or computer to help employees optimize their work-life balance. To learn more, visit dialogue.co, follow us on Twitter @godialogue or visit our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

About Doctor on Demand

Doctor On Demand, the nation's leading virtual care provider, is reimagining what healthcare looks like for today's world. Doctor on Demand's nationwide healthcare platform puts the patient first by providing access to board-certified physicians, licensed psychiatrists and psychologists, and a care coordination team via video visits, voice and messaging. Doctor On Demand has a satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars across the iTunes store and Google Play, and has become the virtual care provider of choice for hundreds of enterprise customers, including four of the Fortune 10 companies, and over two dozen health plan partners. Through its mobile application and website, consumers can access quality care in all 50 states with an average wait time of 5 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Doctor On Demand delivers services through employers, health plans, and directly to consumers. While insurance isn't required, tens of millions of Americans enjoy covered medical and behavioral health visits, including full mind and body services: preventive care, chronic care, urgent care, and behavioral health.

Doctor On Demand's mission is to improve the world's health through compassionate care and innovation. It is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. To access Doctor On Demand, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit www.doctorondemand.com.

SOURCE Dialogue Technologies Inc.

For further information: Jean-Christophe de Le Rue, Director of Public and Government Relations, jcdlr@dialogue.co / 613-806-0671; Kelsey Culbertson, Marketing Manager, press@doctoronodemand

Related Links

https://www.dialogue.co/

