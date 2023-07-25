Diabetes Medication Could Be Beneficial For People With Gout

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - People with gout suffer from painful joint flares that affect their quality of life and may also increase the risk of having a heart attack or stroke. Reducing these episodes is key to managing this disease, but the use of conventional gout medications has been suboptimal. Results of a study done by Arthritis Research Canada's scientists show that a newer medication used to treat type 2 diabetes can help reduce gout flares.

This study used data from BC residents to investigate if sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2i), a recently approved drug to treat type 2 diabetes, could help people with gout. Previous studies have shown that SGLT2i can reduce the risk of cardiovascular events, kidney disease progression, and premature mortality. This medication can also lower the causal blood marker for gout.

During a 7-year period, this research studied BC residents diagnosed with both gout and type 2 diabetes assessing how often they had gout flares after starting one of two medications for type 2 diabetes, SGLT2i or dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP-4i). Results revealed that those who taking SGLT2i had a significant reduction of their overall flare rate, of flares requiring emergency department visits and of risk of a heart attack.

"Our findings provide evidence that SGLT2i could provide multiple benefits for people with gout, both by potentially reducing the number of flares they experience and by helping treat other cardiovascular and metabolic conditions," said Dr. Natalie McCormick, Research Scientist at Arthritis Research Canada. "In the future, we'd like to assess the impact of this medication in people with gout but without diabetes."

To read more about this research study click here.

