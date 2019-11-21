Diabetes Canada President and CEO joins Community of Canada's Most Powerful Women Leaders

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Dr. Jan Hux, president and CEO of Diabetes Canada, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award by the Women's Executive Network (WXN). She receives her award in the "Professionals" category, which recognizes women who are professionals in practice and are leaders within their organizations.

"Dr. Hux is a credit to Diabetes Canada and to the diabetes community," says Catherine Potechin, chair of the Diabetes Canada Board of Directors. "She is an accomplished physician, researcher, leader and an inspiring mentor who motivates those around her. We congratulate Dr. Hux on this well-deserved distinction."

The winners of the WXN's annual Most Powerful Women: Top 100 awards are chosen from among a select group of outstanding women across Canada who serve as champions and inspiration for the next generation of leaders.

"Dr. Hux is a remarkable leader and has been instrumental in leading Diabetes Canada through a number of important changes over the past few years. In a career that has spanned nearly 40 years, Dr. Hux has defined what it means to be a role model for women in health care, research and academia today," adds Dr. Peter Senior, Professor of Medicine at University of Alberta and a member of the Diabetes Canada Board of Directors.

As President and CEO of Diabetes Canada, Dr. Hux has made significant contributions to the diabetes field and community, including developing a bold, new strategic direction to change the course of the diabetes epidemic in Canada. Dr. Hux's support of Diabetes Canada's advocacy work has helped implement diabetes strategies across Canada. One current priority is advocating for Diabetes 360°—a nationwide diabetes strategy to enhance the prevention, screening and management of diabetes.

"I am extremely honoured to be a recipient of this recognition and to be included amongst this extraordinary group of professional women," says Dr. Jan Hux, president and CEO of Diabetes Canada. "I want to acknowledge and thank all of those I work with, including colleagues, volunteers and partners, who I share this award with. I have always benefitted from their exceptional professional support, in addition to the personal support I have received from my wonderful family, which has in turn encouraged me to support and empower those around me to become their best selves."

For a full list of winners, please visit WXN website.

