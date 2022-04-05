Diabetes Canada and Walmart Canada partner to drive diabetes awareness and education, to help Canadians live better

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Diabetes Canada and Walmart Canada are pleased to partner together to build diabetes awareness while providing educational opportunities and access to screening for Canadians across the country.

Throughout the year, the partnership will provide Canadians with education about diabetes and associated health risks through several digital initiatives, in-store support tools and resources through Walmart's network of pharmacists and opticians, and through educational events, such as Walmart Wellness Days, that provide Canadians with access to screening for type 2 diabetes.

"At Diabetes Canada, we believe that partnerships help establish new ways of improving the quality of life of Canadians living with diabetes and create further opportunities to increase awareness," said Laura Syron, President and CEO of Diabetes Canada. "By coming together and partnering on key initiatives, we can address the growing burden of diabetes in our communities and across the country."

Today, 11.7 million Canadians living with diabetes or prediabetes—a condition that, if left unmanaged, can develop into type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is known to reduce lifespan and people with the disease are more likely to be hospitalized for amputations, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, and experience vision loss.

"Our mission at Walmart Canada is to help Canadians save money so that they can live better. Part of that mission includes providing our communities with greater access to education and tools to manage their overall wellness," said Shelly Kiroff, senior vice president Health and Wellness, Pharmacy, Walmart Canada. "Our opticians, pharmacists and network of certified diabetes educators, are well positioned to play an integral role in diabetes management and prevention. We are thrilled to partner with Diabetes Canada to provide expanded access to screening for type 2 diabetes and education for both our customers and Walmart healthcare professionals."

Canada has one of the highest rates of diabetes among developed countries, with someone being diagnosed every three minutes.

About Diabetes Canada

A world free of the effects of diabetes is our vision. That's why we're working together to improve the quality of life of people living with diabetes. We're sharing knowledge and creating connections for individuals and the health-care professionals who care for them; advocating through public policy; and funding research to improve treatments and find a cure to end diabetes. For more information, visit diabetes.ca or call 1-800-BANTING (226-8464).

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

