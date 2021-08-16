Diabetes Canada and LIFT session team up to support Canadians living with diabetes

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LIFT session, a leading Canadian digital fitness and wellness platform, has entered into a partnership with Diabetes Canada to bolster fundraising for their annual event Lace Up to End Diabetes. Lace Up to End Diabetes, presented by GMS Health & Travel Insurance, is a virtual walk, run, dance your way to 10K campaign taking place from Sept 1-30, 2021. This year the event also includes a 100KM fitness challenge in support of the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin.

The partnership with LIFT session will help drive this fundraising initiative and encourage more people to engage in their physical and mental wellbeing. By reaching certain fundraising goals, participants will get exclusive access to LIFT session's best in class employee wellness solution, including live coach chat, AI based workouts and 3 live online group training sessions.

Furthermore, LIFT session and Diabetes Canada plan on exploring future opportunities to build on their partnership through innovative digital wellness fundraising strategies.

"Diabetes Canada is excited to offer this digital fitness opportunity to Lace Up participants" Nicole Holder-Dulson, Regional Director, Ontario. "Fitness and wellness have historically been a powerful tool in fundraising, and a digital offering makes fundraising borderless. LIFT was the ideal partner, as the platform ensures users receive curated workouts specific to their goals and fitness levels, with live support from wellness experts.

"Our mission at LIFT session has always been to increase the overall health of our society." says Raffi Tchakmakjian, CEO of LIFT session. "Diabetes is a disease that affects us all and this partnership is just the first step in our efforts to help end diabetes. It's an honour for us to help power a quintessential organization like Diabetes Canada in their ambitions to expand their fundraising reach through digital fitness."

To learn more about the service, please visit Lace-up's website at: Lace-up by Diabetes Canada.

ABOUT DIABETES CANADA

Diabetes Canada is the nation's most trusted provider of diabetes education, research, resources, and services. We've helped millions of Canadians affected by diabetes understand it, manage it, and combat complications since 1953.

ABOUT LIFT SESSION

LIFT session 's goal is to make top fitness coaching and sessions accessible to anyone, from any location and on-demand. By offering services through wellness providers and businesses, LIFT session offers its online fitness platform to millions of customers globally.

LIFT session's customers are invited to participate in automated AI based workout sessions, live group and one-on-one online training sessions, either on their own or through highly engaging LIFT corporate challenges. The platform offers a wide range of fitness classes from high intensity interval training to Pilates, yoga, dynamic stretching and mobility. LIFT session helps members to achieve their personal goal whether they are training for a competition, preparing for an event, looking to shed a few pounds, or just looking to build a healthy lifestyle. Follow LIFT session on Instagram and Facebook @liftsession.

SOURCE LIFT Digital Inc.

For further information: David Sciacca, [email protected], (514) 994-8058

Related Links

liftsession.com

