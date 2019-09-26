DFI of Qisda/BenQ Allied with Ace Pillar to Advance in Smart Manufacturing

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- The boards of DFI and Ace Pillar approved a joint venture on September 23 with an investment of NT$ 460 million by DFI to acquire a 20.49% stake of Ace Pillar Co. as well as the Ace Pillar's dealerships with 30 key components brands in Taiwan, Japan and Europe through a private placement. Both companies would benefit greatly from this alliance.

Through vertical integration of Ace Pillar's mechatronics and of DFI's computing platforms, the two would develop total solutions in smart manufacturing. Furthermore, the embedded application of DFI backed by the Qisda/BenQ Group's resources will help strengthen the dealership of Ace Pillar in supplying high-end OT (operation technology) products in Europe, Japan and Taiwan.

Sysage Technology also joined the Group earlier this year. "Factory automation in Industry 4.0 requires digitization of the existing equipment and process. Only large-scale integrated hardware and software service providers can effectively integrate 5G and AIoT as well as establish automated OT. Incorporating top-notch ICT services of Sysage Technology and the supply of OT hardware components of Ace Pillar to achieve the convergence of IT (information technology) and OT, we can provide complete digitalization services to customers," said Peter Chen, Qisda Chairman and CEO.

Ace Pillar, a distributor for more than 30 top companies in industrial automation, is a leader in mechatronics and has a broad clientele base in Greater China. DFI is an expert in embedded applications of factory automation with customers throughout Europe, USA and Japan. "Combing Ace Pillar's expertise in industrial automation and DFI's embedded computing, the two can not only offer more comprehensive solutions but also rapidly expand and seize new markets," said Steven Tsai, President of DFI.

"Ace Pillar's 35 years of experience in mechatronics and automation along with its value-added services -- diverse distribution and technology integration -- hopes to enter the Group by joining DFI. Ace Pillar aims to provide more robust solutions by incorporating hardware and software services of the members, while expanding and gaining higher return through the availability of group resources," said Lin Chi-Cheng, Chairman of Ace Pillar.

Founded in 1981, DFI is a global leading provider of high-performance computing technology across multiple embedded industries.

Founded in 1984, ACE PILLAR Co., Ltd. is a distributor of automatic mechatronics components and provider of technical services for industrial automation manufactures.



