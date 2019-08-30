DeWolfe residents to benefit from a more reliable road with the paving of Route 3 from DeWolfe Road to Cranberry Lake Bridge Area

DEWOLFE, NB, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Investing in public infrastructure supports efficient transportation networks that help Canadians stay safe on the roads while allowing efficient access to work, school, and community.

Today, Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Bill Oliver, New Brunswick Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for the paving of approximately 3.2 kilometres of Route 3 from DeWolfe Road to Cranberry Lake Bridge Area in New Brunswick. This project will improve the safety and reliability of the road.

The Governments of Canada and New Brunswick are each contributing $761,500 to this project, with the federal funding coming through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Quotes

"Safe, modern roadways are key to ensuring the long-term health and prosperity of Canadian communities. We continue to work hard to make sure that roadways across the New Brunswick are safe and convenient to use, keeping residents, local businesses, and visitors moving safely, and without delays."

Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, on behalf of the Honrouable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Improving transportation infrastructure helps ensure that Canadians have more time to spend with their families every day. Once complete, this important road project in will result in a safer and more efficient roadway for residents and visitors."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Knowing our priority is maintaining and improving our existing infrastructure we have approached the federal government to see where they might be able to support us. We are pleased they have agreed to support projects that have been identified as priorities by our government."

The Honourable Bill Oliver, New Brunswick Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

These investments complement the Atlantic Growth Strategy, a federal-provincial action plan aimed at stimulating economic growth in the region through five priority areas:

Skilled workforce/Immigration;



Innovation;



Clean growth and climate change;



Trade and investment;



Infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada plan project map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/nb-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Paul Bradley, Director of Communications, Corporate Communications Unit, Transportation and Infrastructure, 506-453-4138, Paul.Bradley@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

