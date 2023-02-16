DEWALT and Humber College provide access to skilled trades training

DEWALT Pathways to the Trades Scholarships will equip students with the skills and tools for their chosen career

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Humber College has received a donation from DEWALT to support students training to enter a career in the skilled trades. The gift will be used to establish the DEWALT Pathways to the Trades Scholarships.

Two scholarships will be awarded annually as well as funding for emergency bursaries in the Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology. The gift will also be used to supplement the Centre's tool collection and will go towards providing students who demonstrate need with the tools they require for their profession once they graduate.

"Thanks to the generosity of DEWALT, our students will be trained on the tools used on job sites and will also supplement their toolkits with the additional tools their careers require," said Michael Auchincloss, associate dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology. "DEWALT's investment in the Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology will help Humber train the next generation of skilled workers and continue to help fill the skilled trades gap."

The gift will also be used for product awards, Centre initiatives and student support including funding for the Pre-Apprentice and Pathways to the Skilled Trades programs. Both the Pre-Apprentice and Pathways to the Skilled Trades are tuition-free programs that aim to bring new individuals into the trades, regardless of experience or education.

"DEWALT is proud to be a partner of Humber College and its Centre for Skilled Trades and Technology, providing financial support for training and scholarships, tools and equipment," said Allan Hawes, general manager of Stanley Black & Decker Canada. "We believe it is important to work with programs such as those offered by Humber to help ensure that Canada's young tradespeople have the training and tools they need for their future success."

Through the partnership, DEWALT will provide brand ambassadors to appear at Humber events and support Humber's efforts and activities to recruit the next generation of skilled trades professionals and narrow the skills gap. With Humber, DEWALT are also committed to encouraging women and those from equity-deserving groups to consider the trades as a possible career.

DEWALT's gift is part of Humber's Unlimited Campaign, Humber's first comprehensive fundraising campaign, which recently surpassed its original $50-million goal. The Unlimited Campaign is a college-wide fundraising effort to equip students with the wealth of skills and knowledge needed to succeed as leaders and innovators.

About DEWALT

DEWALT is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit dewalt.ca or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Humber College Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

Innovation. Opportunity. Partnership. Support. At Humber College, we bring it all to more than 86,000 learners, in-person and online. As a global leader in polytechnic education, Humber provides in-depth theoretical learning, hands-on, work-integrated experiences and applied research opportunities to students at three main Toronto locations and beyond. Extensive industry connections, experienced faculty and a comprehensive range of credentials, including honours undergraduate degrees, Ontario graduate certificates, diplomas, apprenticeships, and certificates prepare career-ready global citizens for success in the future world of work. Visit humber.ca.

SOURCE Humber Institute of Technology & Advanced Learning

