Devour! The Food Film Fest Celebrates 2023 Golden Tine Awards Winners & Reveals 2024 Change Maker & Game Changer Theme

WOLFVILLE, NS, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Devour! The Food Film Fest awarded its 2023 Golden Tine Awards and is calling all culinary change makers and rule breakers for its 2024 theme. The 14th edition of Devour! The Food Film Fest will occur in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, from October 21st to 27th, 2024. It will spotlight globally recognized visionaries and local heroes who are solving the world's biggest food challenges or throwing out the rule book and creating game-changing dishes that inspire us to take action in our kitchens, in our communities and around the world.

Left to Right: Golden Tine Jury member Rose Schoonhoven, Michael Howell, Chef and Executive Director of Devour!, Bill Niven, Lisa Haller, Golden Tine Jury and Lia Rinaldo, Managing Partner, Devour! (CNW Group/Devour! The Food Film Fest)

"Delicious food and films with a conscience, chefs and filmmakers who change how we look at our world are on the menu for next year's Devour! and we can't wait," says Chef Michael Howell, Executive Director of Devour! "We also need to recognize this year's French feast of food and music and the top films that wowed our audiences and Golden Tine judges."

The 2023 Golden Tine Award Jury was made up of Lisa Haller, the Director of Programming at the Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF), Rose Schoonhoven, a documentary filmmaker born and raised in the Annapolis Valley, and film industry veteran and founder of Idlewild Films, Bill Niven. They reviewed 45 films before making their decisions.

"Being able to showcase North American Premiers, Oscar contenders alongside Canadian films is what makes Devour! a must attend event," says Lia Rinaldo, Managing Director, Devour!

About:

Devour! The Food Film Fest is the largest food film festival in the world. Devourfest.com .

SOURCE Devour! The Food Film Fest

For further information: Media Contact: Natasha Compton; [email protected]