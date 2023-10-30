Devour! The Food Film Fest Celebrates 2023 Golden Tine Awards Winners & Reveals 2024 Change Maker & Game Changer Theme

30 Oct, 2023, 13:23 ET
- The 2023 Golden Tine winner for Best Feature Drama is Tran Anh Hung's Taste of Things (Pot Au Feu) which is representing France in the 2024 Oscars.
- The North American Premieres of The Most Remote Restaurant In the World directed by Ole Juncker won for Best Feature Documentary. She Chef directed by Melanie Liebheit & Gereon Wetzel won an honourable mention.
- Best Short Drama was awarded to Chef de Partie by director Ágúst Þór Hafsteinsson.
- The Best Short Documentary goes to Mermaid directed by Eilif Bremer Landsend. Skyline directed by JR Reid receives an honourable mention.
- Best Short Animation is awarded to Remove Hind Legs Before Consumption, directed by Finn Meisner, Lukas WindandLeslie Herzig.
WOLFVILLE, NS, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Devour! The Food Film Fest awarded its 2023 Golden Tine Awards and is calling all culinary change makers and rule breakers for its 2024 theme. The 14th edition of Devour! The Food Film Fest will occur in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, from October 21st to 27th, 2024. It will spotlight globally recognized visionaries and local heroes who are solving the world's biggest food challenges or throwing out the rule book and creating game-changing dishes that inspire us to take action in our kitchens, in our communities and around the world.
"Delicious food and films with a conscience, chefs and filmmakers who change how we look at our world are on the menu for next year's Devour! and we can't wait," says Chef Michael Howell, Executive Director of Devour! "We also need to recognize this year's French feast of food and music and the top films that wowed our audiences and Golden Tine judges."
The 2023 Golden Tine Award Jury was made up of Lisa Haller, the Director of Programming at the Atlantic International Film Festival (AIFF), Rose Schoonhoven, a documentary filmmaker born and raised in the Annapolis Valley, and film industry veteran and founder of Idlewild Films, Bill Niven. They reviewed 45 films before making their decisions.
"Being able to showcase North American Premiers, Oscar contenders alongside Canadian films is what makes Devour! a must attend event," says Lia Rinaldo, Managing Director, Devour!
Devour! The Food Film Fest is the largest food film festival in the world. Devourfest.com.
