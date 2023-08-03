Devolutions Announces Technological Partnership with ITmanager.net to Enhance Product Offerings and User Experience

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Devolutions, a prominent force in the IT solutions sphere, is thrilled to announce its alliance with ITmanager.net, a trailblazing firm specializing in mobile-first Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) software. This alliance aims to boost the value proposition for the global user community, in line with both companies' commitment to innovation, user success, and a shared vision.

"Our values align perfectly with ITmanager.net's," says David Hervieux, Devolutions' CEO. "Both companies share a track record of integrity, competence, and community-building, and we are excited to build upon this foundation to deliver an enhanced product portfolio."

The alliance will lead to significant developments in mobile app capabilities, starting with Remote Desktop Manager. Users can anticipate a series of improvements that will include:

Active Directory Improvements: Users will enjoy enhanced navigation with important information at a glance; improved access to lock, unlock, and reset passwords; and a comprehensive view of the AD forest and subtrees. PowerShell Improvements: Integration of a secret management module at the RDM level and the ability to manage cloud hosting services like AWS, Google Workspace, and Office 365 will be introduced. Network Scanning Improvements: Leveraging ITmanager.net's expertise, RDM's network scanning will become faster and more comprehensive, capable of detecting every device on the subnet. Intelligent Platform Management Interface Improvements: Enhancements to remote management options for HP iLO and DRAC will offer IT professionals enhanced control and monitoring capabilities from their mobile devices.

This strategic partnership promises to transform and elevate the IT landscape. Devolutions' CEO noted: "With the ITmanager.net team on board, Devolutions is now better than ever before. Our user community around the globe will be the biggest beneficiaries of this partnership."

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users simply, effectively, and affordably achieve their cybersecurity, password management, remote desktop management, and privileged access management goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring a user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net; follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram; like them on Facebook; or subscribe to their YouTube channel.

Founded in 2009, ITmanager.net is a pioneer in mobile-first RMM software, recognized for creating the world's first successful mobile network admin app. Their solution enables IT departments and teams worldwide to leverage their mobile devices and the cloud to resolve IT issues anywhere on demand.

