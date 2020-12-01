Devisubox: Watch the transformation of the GTA through a Time-Lapse Movie

Communicate effectively during the project with the different project counterparts.

during the project with the different project counterparts. Showcase the project with a High-Quality Time-Lapse Video ( 4K ) and increase commitment about the project.

with a High-Quality Time-Lapse Video ( ) and increase commitment about the project. Be transparent and part of the community.

and part of the community. Supervise the construction site remotely.

Prevent risk situation and provide tangible evidence of progress project.

About Devisubox:

With more than 14 years experience, Devisubox is one of the world leaders in real-time site monitoring and time-lapse video development. 7000 projects worldwide are currently using Devisubox solution, including many developers and contractors in Ontario & Quebec.

Devisubox has developed a complete autonomous time-lapse camera solution that is equipped with a solar-panel and a 4G connexion. This standalone solution can be installed everywhere and gives to its users the most spectacular views of their construction sites!

About the turnkey service:

This autonomous solution takes up to 500+ photos daily of the construction site in 24 Million Pixels and comes with an administrative dashboard connected 24/7 where photos are transmitted daily.

Devisubox manages everything by itself, from the installation of the cameras to the creation of the Time-Lapse Video.

This solution is currently used on different kind of projects: industrial, commercial, residential, governmental, renovation, demolition, and events.

A Toronto-based company:

Located in the GTA, Devisubox is trusted by many development companies in Canada such as Tridel, Canderel, Urban Capital, Kingsett Capital, Times Group, Aoyuan International, Fiera Real Estate, Concert Properties, VanDyk, First Gulf etc. and many contractors such as Pomerleau, Broccolini, EBC, Taggart, Magil, Deltera, Vinci etc.

Website: Devisubox.com

LinkedIn: Devisubox.ca

Instagram: Devisubox.ca

Vimeo: Devisubox.ca

For further information: Contact us to learn more about our turnkey service and discuss about an opportunity: Simon Lorne, Business Developper: [email protected]; Quentin Willig, Business Developper: [email protected]