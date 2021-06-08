Sir Charles Condominiums: a stone's throw from Longueuil – Université-de-Sherbrooke station

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Devimco Immobilier today broke ground on the first of the two towers of the Sir Charles Condominiums, marking Phase One of the developer's vast multifunctional project in the area of the City of Longueuil's downtown core and the Longueuil–Université-de-Sherbrooke métro station.

Valued at nearly $800 million, the entire transit-oriented development (TOD) project will include the construction of 1,612 housing units. It is the largest real estate project in the history of the City of Longueuil, with a total area of 1.6 million square feet.

The City of Longueuil has authorized Devimco Immobilier to build one of the Montréal region's highest-density projects.

Eventually, Sir Charles Condominiums will consist of two towers with commercial lower extensions (basilaires). They will be erected on a portion of the P2 parking lot, not far from Place Charles-Lemoyne. The first will feature 336 units on 25 floors. A swimming pool and indoor Nordic spa will be located on the roof, offering a breathtaking view of Jacques-Cartier Bridge and the Eastern Townships region.

In a subsequent phase, Devimco Immobilier will build two 22-storey rental housing towers that will overlook a vast basilaire above the current métro station, one of the busiest in the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) network.

The unveiling of the first phase comes a few weeks after the adoption by Longueuil City Council of a resolution approving the agreement with Devimco Immobilier that follows the accord reached in 2020 for the development of the land located above Longueuil–Université-de-Sherbrooke métro station.

"Our project's two sites will enable us to create a true synergy between the various components in order to develop a superior-quality living environment for future residents, workers and visitors," said Serge Goulet, President of Devimco Immobilier. "This is a highly strategic sector for public transit and mobility. With the bus terminal, the métro station and the REM or tramway project, our development will be located at the heart of Québec's largest TOD."

For her part, Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent said: "The launch of this major project is a giant step forward in the development of downtown Longueuil. After many years of work and planning, we are starting to realize a vision that will not only create new living, working and entertainment environments in a complex connected directly to public transit, but will also forever change our city's configuration."

Mr. Goulet added: "After 30 years of developing mixed-use projects at Devimco, we believe in the City of Longueil's very bold vision for the development of its downtown area and are proud to contribute to it, starting with construction of the Sir Charles Condominiums phase.

The Sir Charles name

In choosing the name Sir Charles Condominiums, Devimco Immobilier wanted to pay tribute to Charles Lemoyne, founder of the City of Longueuil and the first seigneur of this territory. Moreover, the name of the project connects well with other local names: Place Charles-Lemoyne and Rue Saint-Charles.

Taking inspiration from Brooklyn

The two high-rises of the Sir Charles project will be inspired by the urban character of New York City neighbourhoods such as Brooklyn Borough and the Meatpacking District. At street level, a mineralized basilaire incorporating brick will reflect this eclectic architecture with warmth. At the top, the first tower will be of glass and metal and will feature an iconic signature, while being discreet enough to enhance the pedestrian experience.

For teleworkers, Sir Charles will offer three inventive home office configurations. Designed by Québec-based designer-manufacturer Artopex, these modular and compact units will maximize space while providing maximum comfort. For those who prefer to be in good company, collaborative work spaces will be available in the lounge-style lobby.

About Devimco Immobilier

Devimco Immobilier is a Québec real estate development leader that stands out for the creation and execution of large real estate projects, in particular lifestyle and TOD complexes that blend commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. Combining innovation and creativity, Devimco Immobilier participates in enhancing the environments it creates and the communities where they are located, for the benefit of its occupants and visitors. Devimco and Concordia University recently partnered to found the university's Next-Generation Cities Institute.

Since 2005, Devimco Immobilier has been developing District Griffin® a vibrant area where a genuine community is taking root. Another of its projects is SOLAR UniquartierTM, Québec's largest TOD project. Devimco Immobilier is also building Square Children's®, a new flagship project at the western extremity of Montréal's downtown core that is revitalizing the former site of the Montréal Children's Hospital and the entire neighbourhood. The developer also begin construction in 2020 on the MAA Condominiums & Penthouses® on Peel Street in Montréal's downtown core, a project as rich as the history of the MAA Sports Club, whose revitalization will be part of it. Maestria Condominiums®, the largest mixed-use residential project ever built in Montréal, located in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, was also launched in late 2019. It was followed, in 2021, by the launch of the Auguste & Louis Condominiums®, a unique project that marks the first phase of the Quartier des lumières, located on the site of the former Maison Radio-Canada building. Devimco's newest condo and penthouses project is Wellington sur le Bassin®, at the corner of Wellington and De la Montagne streets.

