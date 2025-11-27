A $20-million investment

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Groupe Devimco, in partnership with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, is proud to announce the grand opening of the new food court at the Longueuil–Université-de-Sherbrooke metro station. Named Espace LNGL, this project marks a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of downtown Longueuil. The revitalization also includes the upcoming opening of a 436-space underground parking facility, with more than 100 spaces available to the general public and providing direct access to the metro.

A diverse and accessible food offering

Espace LNGL covers a total surface area of 16,500 sq. ft., including a 3,945-sq.-ft. food court and 12,645 sq. ft. of adjacent commercial space.

Seven restaurants (out of eight available spaces) will make up the food offering:

Boustan

McDonald's Canada

Jugo Juice

Sushi Sama

Thaï Express

Poulet Rouge

Pizza Bravo

On the retail side, Wetzel's Pretzels and Colombus Café will complete the offering with vibrant, welcoming spaces that enhance an already varied and inviting environment for transit users, students and local residents.

The development of the new food court, including the ground-floor commercial spaces, represents a total investment of $20 million.

To download visuals, click here.

Another step toward a fully integrated and connected urban hub

The new 436-space underground parking facility represents a major asset for urban mobility in Longueuil, offering a direct and convenient connection to the metro. More than 100 parking spaces will remain available to the general public until full occupancy of the Myral and Ostral towers.

The Myral and Ostral residential projects: ushering in a new era of urban living

As part of this broader transformation, Devimco is moving forward with the construction of the Myral and Ostral towers, located above the metro entrance pavilion. The Myral project will offer condominiums for purchase, with delivery timelines to be confirmed.

The Ostral tower will feature 470 rental units across 34 storeys, offering a wide range of layouts (studios, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and larger units), with delivery scheduled for February 2026. With their direct connection to the metro, both projects will provide rapid access to Montréal, combining mobility, comfort and quality of life.

Quotes

"Longueuil is pleased to officially open Espace LNGL in the heart of our urban centre. This project, which fully aligns with our vision for a vibrant and accessible community, strengthens the urban vitality we are building together and contributes to the city's profile. In such a strategic location, I am confident that this new food court will be warmly welcomed not only by Longueuil residents, but also by the many people who pass through the area every day."

-- Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil.

"With the residential towers, the underground parking and this new commercial space, we are bringing to life a vision for an integrated, dynamic and sustainable living environment."

-- James Goulet, Partner, Groupe Devimco

"By integrating a mix of uses into Longueuil's new downtown and providing direct access to several public transit options as well as major highway routes, we are offering a concrete solution to enhance urban life for the renters and co-owners of our projects."

-- Éric Deschênes, Vice-President, Real Estate Asset Management, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable real estate projects in partnership with leading industry players. The Fonds immobilier backs projects in the residential, office, retail, institutional and industrial sectors and espousing a sustainable development approach. As of June 30, 2025, it had 26 projects worth $4.1 billion in development or construction; 84 properties totalling 6,412 residential rental units under management; and 5 million sq. ft. of industrial land for development. The Fonds immobilier is a member of the Canada Green Building Council – Québec division.

About Groupe Devimco

Groupe Devimco is a Québec real estate development leader that stands out for the creation and execution of large real estate projects, in particular lifestyle and TOD complexes that blend commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. Combining innovation and creativity, Groupe Devimco participates in enhancing the environments it creates and the communities where they are located, for the benefit of its occupants and visitors. Devimco and Concordia University recently partnered to found the university's Next-Generation Cities Institute.

Since 2005, Groupe Devimco has been developing District Griffin®, a vibrant area where a genuine community is taking root. Another of its projects is SOLAR UniquartierTM, Québec's largest TOD project.

In Longueuil, Groupe Devimco is helping drive the revitalization of the downtown core through a series of mixed-use, transit-oriented developments. Alongside the opening of Espace LNGL and its new metro-connected underground parking facility, the company is moving forward with Myral and Ostral--two residential towers directly linked to the mobility hub--as well as Sir Charles, a TOD project that will play a pivotal role in reshaping downtown Longueuil.

SOURCE Groupe Devimco

For more information : Justin Meloche, [email protected], 514-995-9704