The partnership will facilitate the integration of a workspace in future rental units or condominiums.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Devimco Immobilier announces a partnership with Québec furniture manufacturer Artopex aimed at adapting living spaces to the new remote working reality. The two Québec companies have joined forces to create three exclusive solutions for Devimco Immobilier projects that are ergonomic, Scandinavian-style, and blend seamlessly into the ambience of rental units and condominiums.

Artopex has developed three products specifically designed for the styles of the various units in Devimco Immobilier buildings:

The first piece of furniture, the Nook , is a compact wall unit that melds perfectly with the décor and offers an ideal workspace for those with smaller living spaces.

, is a compact wall unit that melds perfectly with the décor and offers an ideal workspace for those with smaller living spaces. The Edmond , with its L-shaped design and retractable surface, allows users to optimize their workspace with style. A wall unit with numerous storage options completes the design. Because the first two units are wall-mounted, they are fitted with a felt back to promote soundproofing.

, with its L-shaped design and retractable surface, allows users to optimize their workspace with style. A wall unit with numerous storage options completes the design. Because the first two units are wall-mounted, they are fitted with a felt back to promote soundproofing. For larger apartments or condominiums, the Aeria is an ergonomic work surface with pneumatic height adjustment to facilitate working while both seated and standing. A storage cabinet is also built-in. These three concepts are offered with a work stool equipped with a rotating base that promotes ergonomic, non-static posture and improves blood circulation, as well as the level of concentration and alertness.

"The pandemic has made working from home a common practice, one that will remain even after the current crisis," says Serge Goulet, President of Devimco Immobilier. "With the trend towards smaller living spaces in recent years, we have realized that we often lack a space that would avoid us having to work at the kitchen table or on the living room couch. When possible, it is important to have a space dedicated to working, and that is what we want to offer our residents with this practical solution."

Daniel Pelletier, President of Artopex, added: "This partnership is a logical extension of our development of new home-office collections we recently launched. The models designed for Devimco are made in Québec, are ergonomic, meet high commercial quality standards and blend perfectly into their surroundings."

Devimco Immobilier will install these workspaces in nearly 10 of its residential rental projects, including the Nobel, Longueuil, Eolia, Maestria and Alexander developments. In addition, the three Artopex products developed specifically for Devimco Immobilier will be offered as an option when purchasing units in several residential condominium projects.

For those who would like to see and test the products, prototypes of the first two concepts are available now at the SOLAR UniquartierTM sales office in Brossard.

About Devimco Immobilier

Devimco Immobilier is a Québec real estate development leader that stands out for the execution of large real estate projects, in particular lifestyle and TOD (transit-oriented development) complexes that combine commercial, business, leisure, and housing components. Combining innovation and creativity, Devimco Immobilier participates in enhancing the environments it creates for the benefit of its occupants and visitors.

Since 2005, Devimco Immobilier has been developing District Griffin® a vibrant area where a genuine community is taking root. Another of its projects is SOLAR UniquartierTM, Québec's largest TOD project. Devimco Immobilier is also building Square Children'sTM, a new flagship project that is revitalizing the former site of the Montréal Children's Hospital and the entire neighbourhood. The developer will also begin construction this year on the MAA Condominiums & PenthousesTM on Peel Street in downtown Montréal, a project as rich as the history of the MAA Sports Club, whose revitalization will be part of it. Maestria CondominiumsTM, the largest mixed-use residential project ever built in Montréal in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, was also launched in late 2019. It was followed, in 2020, by the launch of Auguste & Louis CondominiumsTM, a unique project that is serving as the first phase of the Quartier des lumières, located on the site of the former Maison Radio-Canada building.

About Artopex

Artopex, headquartered in Québec, was founded in 1980 by Daniel Pelletier. Today, the company has six plants across the province and showrooms in strategic locations in Canada and the United States. Artopex is one of the only Québec manufacturers to offer a complete line of workspace furniture designed and manufactured in Québec: freestanding furniture, systems, soundproof booths, metal storage, chairs, and lounge furniture. The company has been a member of the Deloitte Platinum Club as one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for more than 14 years. This family business wishes to continue its expansion with great pride in its roots and a commitment to its community.

