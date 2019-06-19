Development for the world's first 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Adults and Older Adults underway

Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology receives funding from the Government of Canada

OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Physical activity is a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. Yet increasingly we are seeing that Canadians of all ages are choosing sedentary activities over active ones.

This week, the Government of Canada announced funding for the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology (CSEP) to develop the world's first 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Adults and Older Adults. The 24-Hour Movement Guidelines will recommend the right amounts of physical activity, sleep, and sedentary time for a healthy 24-hours.



CSEP has assembled a Consensus Panel of experts led by Dr. Robert Ross from Queen's University. The panel has started the rigorous multi-year process to develop the guidelines and ensure they are based on the best available evidence.

"Science and evidence-based guidelines are important to tacking Canadians health and Physical Activity levels. We are proud to have the support of the Government of Canada and partners to develop these guidelines for Canadians," says Dr. Panagiota (Nota) Klentrou, Chair, CSEP Board of Directors. "Guideline development is part of CSEP's ongoing work to bring science to practice to improve the health outcomes of Canadians."

It is no longer only about the number of minutes you exercise but about movement across the whole day. With the development of guidelines for adults and older adults there will be 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for whole lifespan which is an important step in getting Canadians moving.



"Canada has a long history of being a leader in guideline development and I am proud to be leading this important work with a talented group of experts from across the country and internationally," says Dr. Robert Ross, Chair, Guideline Development Committee. "The guidelines along with their dissemination and implementation will be an extremely important step towards achieving population health behaviour change and best practice for qualified exercise professionals, policy makers and all health care providers."

The guidelines are anticipated to be released in late 2020.

