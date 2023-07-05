TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ -



Introduction

The Black Diplomats Academy is pleased to announce its upcoming Global Summit on New Frontiers for Equity and Human Rights: Traversing Black Diplomacy through the SDGs and the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent, which will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Toronto Downtown in Toronto Canada, July 27-30, 2023.

Developing Young Leaders of Tomorrow, Today (DYLOTT) hosts the third annual Black Diplomacy Global Summit 2023. (CNW Group/Developing Young Leaders of Tomorrow, Today (DYLOTT))

About the Black Diplomacy Global Summit

The United Nations General Assembly resolution 70/1 - Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the United Nations General Assembly resolution 75/314 established the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent in 2021.

Following this unanimous adoption, the Summit is a culmination of the annual activities of the Black Diplomats Academy that was initiated in 2021 and will examine the SDGs in its critical areas of People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership and the continued activation of those goals towards the benefit of the people of African descent.

The four-day summit will draw attention to the newly operationalized United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (UNPFPAD) and will make policy recommendations towards the further development of the Forum through the creation and implementation of a Youth Secretariat.

Daily themes

Day 1: United Nations Decade on People of African Descent (UNDPAD) and the Implementation of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (PFPAD) through the lens of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Day 2: Reduced Inequalities – Prioritizing Youth, Women and Equitable Access to all things Technology.

Day 3: Climate Change, Inclusion and Economic Turbulence.

Day 4: Peace, Security and Strong Institutions.

Objectives of the Summit

Examine the three Pillars of the International Decade for People of African Descent along the lines of the critical areas of the Sustainable Development Goals.







Identify opportunities, pathways and proven approaches to information sharing and promote strategies towards the connecting of local projects to regional and international policy actions.







Create a platform for the coming together of industry experts across the diplomacy landscape and emerging young Black leaders to share together on topics towards activating and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Black communities.







Make recommendations towards the development and implementation of a Youth Secretariat for UNPFPAD and presentation of the Academy's Working Papers to be embedded in UNPFPAD sessional agenda.

Target audience

Young people of African descent, governments, civil society, corporate and academic institutions are warmly invited to participate in the summit. Organizations and Associations seeking to strengthen their Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging strategies are encouraged to attend and engage in the focused round table discussions, oral presentations and open mic segments.

