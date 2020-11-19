Detroit Pistons Partner with Toronto Creative Agency as 2021 NBA Season Approaches

Aimed at encouraging fans to embrace where they're from and to own their differences, it celebrates the city of Detroit's hustle and ignites a fuel that's already there.

"We see the world and the game differently," says a voiceover from iconic Detroiter Jalen Rose, as Detroit's soul gets revealed in art, music, architecture, automotive and basketball. The spot cuts to scenes of paint flying and teens hoisting a basketball net on a rooftop parking lot. "I'm not saying we're special but let's just say Detroiters take a different path. Maybe we're a little more, well, defensive-minded. Not just on the court, I'm talking this whole city." In the spot, Detroit neighbourhoods are mixed with clips of local ballers and highlights of the Pistons in action.

"As a Canadian agency, we are beyond proud that we were chosen to work with this iconic NBA team," says Community's Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Art Mandalas. "This campaign is about the fans, the city and the thrill of potential. We want people to rally around the fact that the Pistons are stepping into their power for an exciting new chapter. And, we want the rest of the NBA to take notice."

Community is a scrappy, independent agency that was built from the ground up. Mandalas points to a common thread between Community's ethos and that of The Pistons. "We've had to fight for where we're from. That's not just a line in the spot, it speaks to who we are, and what we believe in. If we play our best, we can compete with anyone in the world, period."

'D-UP' will extend into further campaign touchpoints and will be brought into activations throughout the season. The full manifesto, narrated by Jalen Rose can be seen here .

About Community

Founded in 2000, Community is a dynamic, privately-owned, integrated agency with a passion for design and innovation. Creativity, collaboration, insight and strategy are at the core of every project we touch. Our 100 person strong team delivers results-focused, effective, engaging and resonant connections for some of North America's most forward thinking and respected brands, retailers, non-profit organizations and corporations. We are committed to working with innovator brands, and those entering new markets. Visit thecommunity.ca

