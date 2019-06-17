Detour Gold Announces Patrice Merrin as Chair

TORONTO, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Detour Gold Corporation (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Patrice Merrin as Chair of the Board, effective immediately.

Ms. Merrin is a corporate director with a wealth of experience in the resource sector. She is currently an independent non-executive director of Glencore plc, a multinational commodity trading and mining company; Kew Media Group Inc., a producer and distributor of multi-genre content worldwide; and Samuel, Son & Co., a producer and distributor of metals and industrial products.

Her executive roles in the resource sector have included President, CEO and Director of Luscar Ltd., Canada's largest thermal coal producer (2005-2006); and COO of Sherritt International Corporation, a Canadian diversified miner (1999-2004).

Ms. Merrin has served on a number of other public company boards, including Arconic Inc., Stillwater Mining Company, Novadaq Technologies Inc., CML HealthCare Inc., and Enssolutions Group Inc. She also served as a director of the Crown corporation, The NB Power Group, and a non-profit organization, Ornge (Ontario's air ambulance service), where she led a strong focus on governance and reshaping the culture of the organization.

She also served as an appointee to Alberta's Climate Change and Emissions Management Corporation (2009-2014), Canada's National Advisory Panel on Sustainable Energy Science and Technology (2005-2006), and Canada's National Round Table on the Environment and the Economy (2003-2006).

Ms. Merrin is a graduate of Queen's University, Ontario and completed the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD.

"We are very excited to have Patrice as Chair given her breadth of experience as well as her solid reputation in the capital markets. She brings a wealth of expertise to the Board and is recognized as a strong proponent of corporate governance," said Mick McMullen, President and CEO of the Company. "The Board and I would like to thank Dawn Whittaker for her contribution as Interim Chair. She stepped in at short notice and filled the role admirably during the Company's transitional period and we continue to look forward to working with her on the Board."

