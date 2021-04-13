Detailed Geochemistry Defines Drill Targets on E79's Beaufort Property in the Victorian Goldfields

Rory Quinn, E79's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very encouraged that with a relatively short field program, our work has defined clear target areas on the Beaufort project. The systematic and methodical approach to the soil sampling program was geared at defining multi-element, geochemical footprints, which define many of the largest gold deposits in Victoria . We have now confirmed and sharpened high-quality targets within multiple trends .

The Company will now commence with drill preparations on a number of these targets at Beaufort and aim to commence with drill testing on completion of drilling at the Myrtleford project, where we intercepted visible gold on the maiden exploration drill hole. The Company will be advancing its Beaufort drill program in the near future and we look forward to reporting on drilling from multiple targets, at both properties, in the weeks and months ahead."

Highlights

Detailed in-fill soil sampling results from the Central Grid confirm the geochemically anomalous trends observed from reconnaissance sampling (Figure 2)

Elevated gold (Au) values (to a high of 90 ppb) are positively correlated with elevated Arsenic (As), Antimony (Sb) and Lead (Pb), a characteristic geochemical signature for bedrock gold mineralization in central Victoria

A second trend of elevated Au, As, Sb and Pb has been identified to the east of the initial NNW-trending pyritic slate unit (Figure 2)

The trends defined by data from the in-fill grids are slightly oblique to stratigraphy, suggesting local structural, rather than stratigraphic control (Figure 3)

Analysis of open-file gravity and magnetic geophysical data by Zion Geophyscis, Inc. and Fractore Pty Ltd has identified a number of promising structural trends which will be investigated

The new trends identified have not been extensively tested by historical workings or drilling

The latest work provides sufficient evidence and confidence to warrant drill testing of key targets

Beaufort In-fill Soil Sampling Program

In December, an in-fill soil sampling program (Figure 1) started within the completed Central Grid reconnaissance soil grid to increase the resolution of previously recognized geochemical anomalies and to assist in defining maiden drill targets. The focus of the in-fill sampling was the well-defined NNW-trending gold-arsenic-antimony anomalies identified on the 100m x100m soil grid completed earlier in 2020. That anomaly is adjacent to and aligned with a pyritic slate unit. It intersects an inferred east-west trending fault that aligns with a regional gravity trend. In-fill sampling extended along both linear trends, as well as testing two isolated geochemical anomalies from the initial reconnaissance sampling program.

Multi-element inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) data from an aqua regia digestion have been obtained for 528 clay separates from in-fill soil samples from the top of bedrock at depths of up to 2m below ground surface on the Central Grid. Data quality was assessed using a comprehensive QA/QC program involving 32 field duplicates and certified reference materials. Of note is the reproducible nature of the Au results from the clay separates that allows trends to be clearly mapped and, more significantly, areas of low Au values to be downgraded from further exploration.

Qualified Person

Dennis Arne, MAIG (RPGeo), PGeo (British Columbia), a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Dr. Arne is the owner of Telemark Geosciences Pty Ltd, a geological consulting services company based in Victoria, Australia, and is Director of Exploration for E79 Resources.

About E79 Resources Corp.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for Fosterville-type mineralization at its Beaufort and Myrtleford properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the bulk of historic mining stopped at the water table. The maiden exploration drill hole at Myrtleford intersected visible gold.

