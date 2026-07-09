Destination Vancouver Looks to the Lasting Impact of FIFA World Cup 2026™

After the final whistle, one tournament ended. Vancouver's next chapter now begins.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - When the final whistle blew on Tuesday afternoon in Vancouver, and Switzerland emerged victorious, FIFA World Cup 2026™ concluded its seven matches in the city. But for Destination Vancouver, the work of converting the world's biggest sporting event into years of future visitation, investment, and economic development is only beginning.

"Cities are remembered through defining moments," said Royce Chwin, President & CEO of Destination Vancouver. "Expo 86 introduced Vancouver to the world. The 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015™, cemented our place on the global stage. FIFA World Cup 2026 has introduced Vancouver to an entirely new generation of future visitors around the world. Our job now is to turn that inspiration into opportunity."

The Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games demonstrated how global events can elevate a city's international profile long after the closing ceremony. In the five years that followed, Vancouver experienced sustained growth in overnight visitation.

FIFA World Cup 2026 presents a similar opportunity to build on Vancouver's reputation at a time when destinations around the world are competing harder than ever for visitors, investment, talent and major events.

"Every year, Vancouver welcomes visitors from around the world. But being a Host City gave us something different. It gave us the opportunity to introduce Vancouver to millions of future visitors who may never have considered our city before," continued Chwin. "And Vancouver delivered a spectacular performance."

Meetings & Conventions

On July 10th, the Vancouver Convention Centre welcomes its first post-tournament citywide conference (a citywide is defined as more than 1000 out-of-town delegates). That marks the return of the meetings, conventions and events sector that forms the backbone of Vancouver's year round visitor economy, supporting hotels, restaurants, attractions, and local businesses across the region.

That momentum is reflected in an exceptionally strong business events pipeline. Destination Vancouver and the Vancouver Convention Centre are currently at 61% of their annual citywide bid win goal, while citywide lead volume is tracking at 125% of pace year-to-date.

Looking further ahead, 2027 is on track to become the busiest year on record for citywide conferences, surpassing the previous high set in 2018 by close to 20%. Momentum is continuing into 2028, with the team already at 85% of its annual target.

"One of the greatest measures of success is what happens after the spotlight moves on," said Chwin. "A few days after the final match, Vancouver returns to doing what it does best: welcoming delegates, attracting major international meetings and filling our convention calendar. That's exactly what a resilient visitor economy looks like. Major sporting events and business events aren't separate stories. Together they strengthen Vancouver's reputation, support local businesses and create year round economic opportunity."

On top of a strong conference schedule, Vancouver is seeing a record cruise season with 358 ship calls scheduled this year and more than 1.4 million passengers forecast. That's up from 300 ship calls last year and 1.2 million passengers.

The Beautiful Dome

One of the tournament's defining images became The Beautiful Dome, the transformation of Science World's iconic geodesic dome into the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Match Ball.

Conceived as a globally recognizable visual symbol of Vancouver's Host City presence, the installation generated international broadcast exposure while connecting one of the city's most recognizable landmarks, originally built for Expo 86, with another historic moment in Vancouver's story.

The project exemplified how tourism, government, cultural institutions and industry can work together to create destination assets whose impact extends well beyond a single event.

"Tourism is one of the few industries where reputation creates demand," said Chwin. "Every broadcast image, every social media post and every visitor experience during FIFA World Cup 2026 contributes to Vancouver's reputation as a destination people aspire to visit."

Strengthening Long-term Demand

Analysis has shown that destinations that successfully host globally significant events strengthen not only tourism demand, but also international reputation, investment attractiveness, and long-term competitiveness. FIFA World Cup 2026 demonstrated Vancouver's ability to deliver one of the world's largest sporting events while showcasing the creativity, collaboration and hospitality that define the destination.

This degree of international attention will be pivotal to building the value of Vancouver's visitor economy from $9 billion to $11 billion over the next few years

"People often ask whether hosting an event like the FIFA World Cup is worth it," said Chwin. "There's a better question to ask. The real question is what happens because of it. If a family books their first trip to Vancouver next summer, if an international association chooses Vancouver for its convention, or if another global event decides this is the city it wants to call home, that's the legacy we're building."

Hotel Occupancy

Visitor patterns during major events can differ from typical travel periods, and it will take time to fully assess the economic and tourism impacts across the destination. Hotel occupancy has been a continuing story throughout the tournament and Vancouver has been one of the better-performing host cities.

As of June 27, hotel occupancy for downtown Vancouver hotels was 75% (compared to 91% for June of last year).

While June hotel performance reflected the unique dynamics of a mega event, forward looking indicators point to strength through the remainder of the summer.

Occupancy for July and August is forecast to exceed 90%

Short-term rental demand is currently pacing up double digits over last year from July through to September.

Although occupancy softened during June, ADR remained significantly higher than last year during tournament weeks, reaching more than $500 during the latter half of June, roughly 30% above 2025 levels which reinforces that demand remained valuable even if room nights shifted.

About Destination Vancouver

Destination Vancouver is the non-profit, member-based destination marketing and management organization for the spectacular city of Vancouver, British Columbia. Our purpose is to transform our communities and our visitors through the power of travel and to be thoughtful leaders, advocates and ambassadors for our city. We work with our partners in Vancouver's $9 billion visitor economy to attract major conferences and destination events to the city, develop compelling experiences and offerings for our visitors, and to promote Vancouver in key Canadian, U.S., and international markets. The responsibility to build a sustainable and resilient visitor economy is the foundation of everything we do.

Visit www.destinationvancouver.com

SOURCE Destination Vancouver

Suzanne Walters, Destination Vancouver, Director, Communications & Stakeholder Engagement, T 604.561.9145, E [email protected]