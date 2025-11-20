New report from Destination Vancouver shows events generated more than $544 million in economic output for Vancouver in 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Business, sporting and cultural events supported by Destination Vancouver delivered significant economic and social value to the city in 2024, according to a new independent report from MNP that highlights the scale and impact of Vancouver's event sector. These events represented $338 million in direct spending alone.

The Economic Impact of Events in Vancouver, 2024 looked at 187 events supported by Destination Vancouver and finds these events generated:

$544 million in total economic output

$338 million in direct spending

$283 million in GDP

4,010 full-time equivalent jobs

$87 million in tax revenue across all levels of government

198,000 overnight visitors

82% of these impacts were generated by visitor spending.

"Events are essential to Vancouver's visitor economy and to the vibrancy of our city, especially outside the peak summer season," said Royce Chwin, President & CEO of Destination Vancouver. "They keep people working, support small and medium-sized businesses, and strengthen the year-round appeal of Vancouver as a place to meet, celebrate, and connect."

High Return on Investment

The report shows that every $1 invested in events generated:

$36 in visitor spending

$38 in GDP

$12 in government revenues

Returns were even higher for business events, which produced $59 in visitor spending, $68 in GDP and $20 in government revenue for every $1 invested.

Chwin noted that, "while many nation-building projects could take years before communities see the benefits, investments in sport, cultural, and business events deliver impact almost immediately. These are smart, high-return investments that translate into visitor spending, jobs, and tax revenues within months, not decades, while also strengthening Vancouver's cultural vitality and global competitiveness."

Social and Community Benefits Reach Beyond Economics

In addition to economic gains, the report highlights the broader community contributions of events. Supported events provided funding for social initiatives, activated public spaces and city streets, showcased local artists and entrepreneurs, and strengthened social cohesion.

"Events build community pride and reflect who we are as a welcoming, diverse, and innovative city," Chwin added. "They bring people together, animate our public spaces, and contribute to the cultural fabric that makes Vancouver so special."

To view the report, click here.

