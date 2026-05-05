Vancouver's Science World Will Transform its Iconic Dome into the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Match Ball

To coincide with FIFA World Cup 2026™, Science World will host Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum, presented by the Province of British Columbia, which takes fans behind the scenes of the beautiful game, showing how innovation has shaped its continuing evolution. Making its North American debut, the exhibition runs from May 15 to September 7 and is part of a summer of celebration of science and sport at Science World.

"Forty years after it first welcomed the world at Expo 86, the dome that now houses Science World is proud to be part of another extraordinary moment in Vancouver's history," said Tracy Redies, President & CEO of Science World. "This unique installation is a bold feat of engineering and a testament to what is possible through creativity and collaboration. We are excited to welcome visitors from around the world and be part of an experience that will inspire and unite people."

Trionda, meaning "three waves" in Spanish, pays homage to the three host countries. For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, Canada, Mexico and the United States are uniting to host the largest tournament ever. The ball's design reflects this historic collaboration through unique, innovative features that symbolize connection across borders.

Designed to become one of the defining visual moments of FIFA World Cup 2026™, the transformation will create a backdrop for broadcast, digital storytelling, and visitor experiences.

"This is about creating a globally iconic image that immediately connects Vancouver to the FIFA World Cup and showcases our city's creativity and ambition," said Royce Chwin, President & CEO of Destination Vancouver. "The transformation of Science World is more than a visual transformation, it is an investment in telling British Columbia's global story and represents a shared commitment to delivering an unforgettable FIFA World Cup experience, building a lasting economic and community legacy for Vancouver and the province."

Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the world's largest single-sport event, is an unprecedented opportunity. Science World's transformation will help draw global attention to B.C. as a premier destination for hosting major, world-class events, driving visitation and investment, and creating lasting economic and cultural benefits for people in B.C.

"We're thrilled to support bringing such an iconic visual to life, helping anchor this once-in-a-generation opportunity to welcome the world to B.C.," said Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture and Sport. "FIFA World Cup 2026 is capturing global attention and the excitement is building. Transforming the Science World dome into this symbol of the beautiful game helps us reach new audiences and turn that spotlight into lasting benefits for people in B.C. for many years to come."

This initiative reflects a strong collaboration between tourism, government, and community leaders, all working together to elevate British Columbia's presence on the world stage. Partners that made this ambitious project come to life include Destination Vancouver, Science World, the Province of B.C., the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Vancouver Host Committee, and the Vancouver Hotel Destination Association.

The Look Company, originally founded in Canada in 1998, will oversee the installation. With their expertise in transforming retail and sport environments with innovative display solutions, the award-winning company was the ideal fit for this unique project.

"Capturing the excitement of FIFA World Cup 2026 on an architectural landmark like Science World's iconic dome is no small achievement. It takes an immense amount of vision, creativity and collaboration, at a scale that very few projects reach," said Jacob Burke, Global CEO of The Look Company. "This design embodies the World Cup and creates a visual experience that fans and players alike will remember for years to come."

Media Assets: (conceptual assets, not final artwork)

Reveal video: 16x9

Reveal video (social): 9x16

Design Rendering 1: Front View

Design Rendering 2: Angle View

(Credit: Renderings provided by The Look Company)

About Destination Vancouver

Destination Vancouver is the non-profit, member-based destination marketing and management organization for the spectacular city of Vancouver, British Columbia. Our purpose is to transform our communities and our visitors through the power of travel and to be thoughtful leaders, advocates and ambassadors for our city. We work with our partners in Vancouver's $9 billion visitor economy to attract major conferences and destination events to the city, develop compelling experiences and offerings for our visitors, and to promote Vancouver in key Canadian, U.S., and international markets. The responsibility to build a sustainable and resilient visitor economy is the foundation of everything we do.

Visit www.destinationvancouver.com

About Science World

Science World is a charitable non-profit and science centre based in Vancouver, BC that engages learners across the province in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & design and math). Visitors to our iconic geodesic dome explore interactive, hands-on exhibits and galleries that nurture their process of discovery and inspire connection with their natural, physical and built environments. Participants in our outreach programs--students, teachers and families in every region of BC--access the experience of Science World through both traveling and livestream science shows, as well as weekly afterschool STEAM mentorship. At Science World, we inspire the next generation of problem solvers, world changers and nerds. Visit www.scienceworld.ca

SOURCE Destination Vancouver

Media Contacts: Science World, Larissa Dundon, The Tea Communications, C. 604.649.5506, E [email protected]; Destination Vancouver, Suzanne Walters, Director, Communications & Stakeholder Engagement, T 604.561.9145, E [email protected]; Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, Celine Beckner, Senior Public Affairs Officer, T 250.886.4307, E [email protected]