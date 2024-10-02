Destigmatizing menopause becomes business critical as employers lose half a million days of productivity and women sacrifice $3.3 billion in income

Some Canadian employers making strides towards menopause inclusivity; this World Menopause Month, the Menopause Foundation of Canada urges more to take action

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Productivity at Canadian workplaces and income for Canadian women are taking a hit due to unmanaged symptoms of menopause, and, as World Menopause Month gets underway, The Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC) is urging employers to better support women in this stage of life. According to MFC's groundbreaking Menopause and Work in Canada report, which included an economic impact analysis by Deloitte Canada, approximately 540,000 lost days of work, or $237M in lost productivity for employers, can be attributed to unmanaged symptoms of menopause each year. Women bear the brunt of the financial impact in lost income due to a reduction in hours and/or pay, or leaving the workforce altogether — a staggering $3.3B. One-quarter, or five million, of Canada's workers are women aged 40-plus; two million are between 45 and 55, the age range when most reach menopause. With this cohort the fastest growing segment of working women, projected to grow by nearly one-third by 2040i, there has never been a better time for employers to become menopause inclusive.

Menopause at work

Menopause is a universal experience for women; 95 per cent will experience one or more of the 30-plus menopause symptoms, yet half say they are unprepared for this life stage. One-third of working women surveyed as part of MFC's workplace report say their menopause symptoms negatively impacted their job performance (32%). A significant proportion say they hid their symptoms at work (24%), and would not feel comfortable speaking to their supervisor (67%) or to someone in human resources (70%) about support.

The desire for menopause inclusivity is strong, yet it remains under-prioritized by employers. In MFC's workplace report, 87% of survey respondents believe working women need support through all stages of life, including menopause, yet nine in 10 (87%) working women feel their employer does not provide, or do not know if they provide, support related to menopause. The most common supports identified as desirable are medical coverage, flexible workplace policies and environmental adjustments, along with general awareness and education.

Menopause inclusive workplace champions

A menopause inclusive workplace is one that helps to close the menopause knowledge gap, normalizes conversations about menopause, and identifies and implements initiatives, such as workplace accommodations and benefits, that can help working women experiencing menopause symptoms to continue to thrive at work. Leading employers, including Sun Life, Arthritis Society Canada, PwC Canada, BMO and L'Oréal Canada are paving the way by showing how small steps to becoming menopause inclusive make a big difference to women at work. As they do, they are establishing best practices to inspire other Canadian workplaces.

Sun Life hosts employee well-being sessions, led by senior leaders, on women's health topics, including menopause. The company's hybrid-approach to work, as well as inclusive benefits and accommodations, also support their people in managing their wellbeing so they can thrive. They use these learnings to equip clients with data and research to inform their workplace strategies.

hosts employee well-being sessions, led by senior leaders, on women's health topics, including menopause. The company's hybrid-approach to work, as well as inclusive benefits and accommodations, also support their people in managing their wellbeing so they can thrive. They use these learnings to equip clients with data and research to inform their workplace strategies. Arthritis Society Canada added perimenopause and menopause to its policies to enscribe the ability to adjust schedules or have other accomodations, and took steps to ensure its working environment is menopause-inclusive.

added perimenopause and menopause to its policies to enscribe the ability to adjust schedules or have other accomodations, and took steps to ensure its working environment is menopause-inclusive. PwC Canada completed a comprehensive review of its benefits for menopause inclusivity and launched monthly Menopause Talking Circles as a forum for sharing stories and asking questions.

completed a comprehensive review of its benefits for menopause inclusivity and launched monthly as a forum for sharing stories and asking questions. BMO reviews its benefits program annually to ensure coverage for menopause-related treatments are aligned with evolving health needs of its workforce; and kicked off a new women's health webinar series including a well-attended session on menopause.

reviews its benefits program annually to ensure coverage for menopause-related treatments are aligned with evolving health needs of its workforce; and kicked off a new women's health webinar series including a well-attended session on menopause. L'Oréal Canada embedded menopause in its Canadian diversity, equity and inclusion framework and engages champions within its Generations Employee Resource Group.

Read more about the steps they are taking.

Menopause Works Here

MFC is calling on employers across Canada to support women in the prime of their working lives by joining MFC's Menopause Works HereTM campaign. Free to join, the campaign offers organizations free tools and resources, including a comprehensive Menopause Inclusive Workplace Playbook that provides simple and practical steps employers can take to create their own pathway to better supporting women at this stage of life.

Quotes:

"We're pleased to see major Canadian employers stepping up, proving that support doesn't have to be complicated to be meaningful. It begins with simply starting the conversation, helping to break down long-held stigmas and showing that menopause works everywhere."

Janet Ko, President and Co-Founder, the Menopause Foundation of Canada

"Menopause is a certainty for all women, yet many women struggle in silence due to a lack of understanding and support, both in healthcare and in the workplace. Closing the menopause knowledge gap at work is critical to ensuring women receive the care they need."

Dr. Michelle Jacobson, Assistant Professor, University of Toronto, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Menopause Specialist, Women's College and Mount Sinai Hospital

"This work is helping to dismantle the institutional bias that still exist within workplaces, preventing many women from reaching their full career potential. Longer term we believe this will be key to Sun Life's competitive advantage and that it will contribute to healthier societies in which we operate."

Helena Pagano, EVP, Chief People & Culture Officer, Sun Life

"Nearly nine in 10 of our employees are women, and becoming a menopause inclusive workplace is weaved into everything we do. Our goal is to ensure our menopausal employees are informed, supported, and empowered through this life stage."

Trish Barbato, President & CEO, Arthritis Society Canada, and Co-Founder and Director, Menopause Foundation of Canada

"At any time, it is likely that over 15% of our female workforce are experiencing the menopause transition. We need to foster a culture of empathy, respect, and flexibility that ensures we support women as they navigate this phase while empowering them to continue to contribute to their full potential."

Sonia Boisvert, Partner & Chief People Officer, PwC Canada

"At BMO, we understand the importance of supporting our colleagues through all of life's major milestones – including their health and wellness journeys. With women facing unique health needs – including menopause – we are proud to partner with Menopause Foundation of Canada to provide colleagues with the resources they need to ensure our workplaces are inclusive, productive and healthy for everyone."

Karen Collins, Chief Talent Officer, BMO

"We must break the silence around menopause, replace stigma with understanding and provide the resources and support our employees deserve. This is about creating a workplace where every woman feels seen, heard, and valued for the incredible contributions she makes, and where they have the support to perform their best."

Marie-Evelyne François, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, L'Oréal Canada

About the Menopause Foundation of Canada

The Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC) is a national non-profit advocacy organization created to raise awareness of the impact of menopause on women and society. MFC's mission is to eliminate the social stigma and taboos associated with menopause. The organization is dedicated to closing the menopause knowledge gap, improving access to menopause care and treatment and creating menopause inclusive workplaces. Learn more at MenopauseFoundationCanada.ca.

