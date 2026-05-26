New data reveals one-fifth of work time impacted by health challenges, putting pressure on employees and workplaces

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Health challenges are significantly impacting both employee well-being and workplace productivity across Canada, according to The Wellness Report by Manulife Canada.

Drawing on responses from nearly 4,700 employees across 159 organizations with a Manulife Group Benefits plan, the report reveals that while three per cent of total working time is lost to absences due to health issues, a much larger portion – 19 per cent – is affected by health-related productivity challenges. Combined, this represents the equivalent of 46 lost working days per employee each year under a standard five-day work week.

Crucially, most of this lost productivity occurs while employees are still on the job. Health challenges, like mental fatigue, stress, and burnout are undermining focus, energy and the ability to perform at full capacity.

"Losing the equivalent of 46 working days per employee isn't just a productivity issue, it tells us people are struggling in ways we don't always see," said Ashesh Desai, Head of Group Benefits at Manulife Canada. "Employees are still showing up, but burnout and mental fatigue are limiting how they contribute and perform. That gives employers a clear opportunity to make a meaningful difference and better support their teams."

Mental health and burnout are major factors

Mental health continues to be a defining factor in employee well-being and performance. Among those surveyed:

80 per cent said work contributes to their current mental state

said work contributes to their current mental state 57 per cent reported that mental health challenges affect their ability to perform their job

reported that mental health challenges affect their ability to perform their job 57 per cent experience burnout at work at least some of the time

experience burnout at work at least some of the time 19 per cent identified mental fatigue as the biggest barrier to improving their mental health

Other aspects of health are also taking a toll. More than half of employees (53 per cent) reported poor sleep quality, while nearly one-third (32 per cent) cited lack of time as the primary barrier to improving their physical health. Employees also identified physical activity, workplace factors, and nutrition as their top areas of concern--highlighting the interconnected nature of health and overall productivity.

Unlocking the value of benefits starts with awareness and access

The findings point to an opportunity for employers to play a more active role--not just by offering benefit programs, but by making them easier to access and use.

The Wellness Report highlights a range of supports that can help employees address health challenges earlier, including Employee and Family Assistance Programs (EFAP), mental health practitioner coverage, digital health tools, community resources, physical health support, and financial wellness programs.

Through The Wellness Report, participating employees receive a Personal Health Report with individualized results and recommendations to help support their physical, mental, financial and organizational wellness. Organizations with over 25 employee responses receive an Organizational Health Report with aggregate and anonymized workforce findings and strategies to help improve employee wellness.

"Benefits are a strong foundation," adds Desai. "But the real impact comes when employees know what's available to them and feel confident using those supports. When access is simple and timely, people are much more likely to get help early, setting them up to stay healthy, engaged, and at their best."

Manulife Group Benefits plans offer:

Mental health & counselling services: Helps members get easier and faster access to mental health supports by connecting them to licensed and experienced professionals.

Helps members get easier and faster access to mental health supports by connecting them to licensed and experienced professionals. Women and family health: Supports women and families through some of their most important stages of life, including fertility, family building and planning; maternity and newborn care; parenting and pediatrics; and menopause and midlife health.

Supports women and families through some of their most important stages of life, including fertility, family building and planning; maternity and newborn care; parenting and pediatrics; and menopause and midlife health. Personalized Medicine: A pharmacogenetic test to help determine a member may respond to medications for certain conditions, like mental health, ADHD, chronic pain or neurological conditions.

A pharmacogenetic test to help determine a member may respond to medications for certain conditions, like mental health, ADHD, chronic pain or neurological conditions. Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP): Counselling for members and their eligible family members, support for health, life and work (i.e. relationships, nutritional coaching, career coaching, legal support and financial assistance, etc.)

Counselling for members and their eligible family members, support for health, life and work (i.e. relationships, nutritional coaching, career coaching, legal support and financial assistance, etc.) Healthcare Online: 24/7 virtual healthcare for medical advice, prescriptions, labs, imaging and referrals.

More information about Manulife Group Benefits is available on our Manulife Group Benefits website. Manulife Canada's latest Wellness Report is available at Manulife.ca

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact

Manulife:

Emily English

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647-544-2800

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation